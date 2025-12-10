8-member DGCA team to monitor operations at IndiGo offices

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Wednesday, constituted an eight member oversight team to monitor IndiGo’s operations amid large-scale airline disruptions. Two members from this group will be stationed daily at IndiGo’s corporate office in Gurugram. (PTI photo)

According to an order, the eight member team comprises senior flight operations inspectors, including Capt Vikram Sharma, Capt Kapil Mangalik, Capt VP Singh, Capt Apoorva Agarwal, Capt Swati Loomba, Capt Aman Suhag, Capt Nitya Jain and Capt NJ Singh.

Two members from this group will be stationed daily at IndiGo’s corporate office in Gurgaon, the order said.

“Two members from the above team will be deployed at Indigo Corporate office, Emaar Capital Tower 2, Gurgaon on a daily basis,” the order read.

The team will look into the airline’s total fleet, average stage length, total number of pilots, network details and crew utilisation in hours.

The DGCA has also directed the team to review deadheading requirements for flight duty, the number of crew under training, split duties and all categories of unplanned leave, including sick, casual and emergency leave.

The officials will additionally monitor the number of flights operated each day, availability of crew and the extent of sectors impacted due to crew shortages. The order states that the standby crew strength (both cockpit and cabin) will also be checked daily at each base.

In a parallel move, two more officers, Aishveer Singh, deputy director (AED), and Mani Bhushan, senior statistical officer, have been deployed at IndiGo’s Gurgaon office to monitor cancellation status for domestic and international flights, refund progress for both airline and OTA bookings, on-time performance, compensation provided under DGCA’s Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) and baggage return timelines.

The order instructs both the teams to submit a daily report by 6pm to the joint director General (Administration) as well as joint director general Jai Prakash Pandey.