8th pay commission: Salary increase, pension boost and fitment factor explained

The Centre’s move to set up the 8th Pay Commission has once again put the spotlight on salaries, pensions and allowances of government employees. While expectations are high, the process is still underway, and final recommendations are yet to be submitted. The 8th Pay Commission, announced in January last year, is the latest in this series since Independence. (Pexels/Representational image)

Pay Commissions are constituted every 10 years to revise the pay structure of central government employees and pensioners. The 8th Pay Commission, announced in January last year, is the latest in this series since Independence. Its role goes beyond just salaries—it also looks at allowances, pensions, retirement benefits and the broader financial implications for the government.

What is 8th Pay Commission? The 8th Central Pay Commission has been set up to recommend changes in salary, allowances and pension structure for central government employees and pensioners.

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Its recommendations are expected to impact lakhs of employees and are closely tracked as they influence income, government expenditure and economic trends.

Who is shaping the recommendations The panel is chaired by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. It includes Pulak Ghosh, a professor of finance and member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, along with former IAS officer Pankaj Jain as Member-Secretary, earlier HT reported.

The Commission is currently consulting a wide range of stakeholders—employee unions, ministries, labour groups and pension bodies.

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It has invited formal submissions and is holding consultations, including a scheduled meeting in Dehradun on April 24, 2026, before finalising its recommendations, according to official notification issued by 8th pay commission.