Karnataka: Right-wing outfit members booked for accusing nurses of forced conversion

Nine members of a right-wing outfit were booked for allegedly storming into the official quarters of a government health and wellness centre in Ratkal village of Kalburgi and accusing the nurses of trying to convert their patients to Christianity in exchange for monetary incentives.

The accused, however, lodged a counter-complaint against the nurses for alleged conversion.

According to the complaint lodged by one of the nurses, Ashwini, at Ratkal police station, “On February 24, two nurses, Rubika and Ashwini, filed a complaint that on February 22, some members of Hindu Jagriti Sena barged into the health centre in Ratkal village and inquired about their religion. On learning that they were Christians, the accused tried to convince them to convert the patients to Christianity in exchange for money.”

The intrusion and intimidation prompted the hospital staff to alert the police authorities, leading to police intervention.

Based on the complaint, police booked nine members of the Hindu Jagariti Sena, including president Shankar Choka, Basavaraj and Vishnu, under the Atrocities Act.

“Based on a complaint, we registered a case against the nine members of Hindu Jagriti Sena under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 146 (rioting), and 354 (outraging modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code, and prevention of atrocities under the SC/ST Act. We have not arrested anybody yet and investigation is underway,’’ said inspector S Chandrashekar from Ratkal police station.

Meanwhile, the police said, the Hindu Jagriti Sena has filed a counter-complaint against the nurses for converting the patients at the health centre into Christianity.

“We received a complaint from Hindu Jagriti Sena on Thursday night alleging the nurses were involved in religious conversion. Though they could not provide any proof regarding it. We visited the homes of the two nurses and questioned them. We are investigating the case from all the angles,” added inspector Chandrashekar.