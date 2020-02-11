e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / 9 dead, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan

9 dead, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan

The family was returning to their village after attending a wedding ceremony in Bhilwara city when a roadways bus hit the car they were travelling in near Bigod town.

india Updated: Feb 11, 2020 05:53 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Rajasthan
Nine persons died while 15 were left injured when a bus collided with a car in Rajasthan’s Bigod area on Monday. (Representative Image)
Nine persons died while 15 were left injured when a bus collided with a car in Rajasthan’s Bigod area on Monday. (Representative Image)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Nine persons died while 15 were left injured when a bus collided with a car in Rajasthan’s Bigod area on Monday.

Five men, 3 women, and a girl died in the accident. The injured have been shifted to a hospital in the district.

The family was returning to their village after attending a wedding ceremony in Bhilwara city when a roadways bus hit the car they were travelling in near Bigod town.

“We were returning from the wedding ceremony of the son of Jagadish Trivedi, a resident of Azad Nagar in Bhilwara. After attending the program we were going to our village. During this time, the roadways driver hit our vehicle,” said one of the injured.

The CMO of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital Dr Arun Goud said, “15 injured were brought to the hospital. All are under treatment and the condition of one of them is still critical.”

tags
top news
One CM seat, 21 centres and 2,600 staff as Delhi gears up for poll results
One CM seat, 21 centres and 2,600 staff as Delhi gears up for poll results
Delhi poll results: AAP eyes hat-trick, seeks to consolidate base
Delhi poll results: AAP eyes hat-trick, seeks to consolidate base
BJP’s push for nationalism, role in Delhi politics on test today
BJP’s push for nationalism, role in Delhi politics on test today
’Everybody was shocked’: India U19 manager hints at ICC action after spat
’Everybody was shocked’: India U19 manager hints at ICC action after spat
Ahead of Delhi poll results, AAP deploys volunteers to guard each strong room
Ahead of Delhi poll results, AAP deploys volunteers to guard each strong room
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
India Predicted XI: Pant to return, multiple changes in line for 3rd ODI
India Predicted XI: Pant to return, multiple changes in line for 3rd ODI
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
trending topics
Delhi Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Oscars 2020General RawatOscars 2020 Winners

don't miss

latest news

india news