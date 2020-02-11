9 dead, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan

india

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 05:53 IST

Nine persons died while 15 were left injured when a bus collided with a car in Rajasthan’s Bigod area on Monday.

Five men, 3 women, and a girl died in the accident. The injured have been shifted to a hospital in the district.

The family was returning to their village after attending a wedding ceremony in Bhilwara city when a roadways bus hit the car they were travelling in near Bigod town.

“We were returning from the wedding ceremony of the son of Jagadish Trivedi, a resident of Azad Nagar in Bhilwara. After attending the program we were going to our village. During this time, the roadways driver hit our vehicle,” said one of the injured.

The CMO of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital Dr Arun Goud said, “15 injured were brought to the hospital. All are under treatment and the condition of one of them is still critical.”