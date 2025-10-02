Search
9 dead as tractor carrying Durga idols plunges into lake in MP's Khandwa

PTI |
Published on: Oct 02, 2025 08:08 pm IST

Police said that five to six devotees survived, adding that a probe has been launched into the accident.

At least nine devotees died after a tractor-trolley carrying idols of Goddess Durga for immersion on Vijayadashmi plunged into a lake in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

IGP (Indore rural range) Anurag said the devotees were riding on the tractor which was carrying Durga idols from various villages for immersion(PTI/Representative image)
The tragedy took place in Pandhana area, said Inspector General of Police (Indore rural range) Anurag.

Devotees were riding on the tractor which was carrying Durga idols from various villages for immersion, he told PTI.

So far nine bodies had been retrieved with the help of State Disaster Response Force and local divers, he said, adding that the search and rescue operation was going on.

An additional SDRF team has been sent to the spot, he said.

"We have learnt that five to six devotees survived," the official said, adding that a probe has been launched into the accident.

