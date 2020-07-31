e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 9 die after consuming hand sanitiser in Andhra Pradesh, police say they couldn’t find liquor

9 die after consuming hand sanitiser in Andhra Pradesh, police say they couldn’t find liquor

It started with one beggar at a temple in Prakasam district complaining of severe burning sensation in his stomach. He succumbed while being taken to the hospital on Wednesday night.

india Updated: Jul 31, 2020 12:06 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
People wait in a queue near a mobile swab collection vehicle for the Covid-19 test in Vijayawada on Friday.
People wait in a queue near a mobile swab collection vehicle for the Covid-19 test in Vijayawada on Friday. (ANI File Photo)
         

At least nine people died when they consumed alcohol-based hand sanitiser in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district in the last two days, the police said.

The tragedy took place in Kurichedu town. While one person died late on Wednesday night, two others succumbed on Thursday night and six others on Friday morning.

Three of the deceased are believed to be beggars and the remaining are the local slum dwellers. In all, 20 people believed to have consumed sanitiser in the last two days.

The deceased have been identified as Anugonda Srinu (25), Bhogem Tirupataiah (35), Guntaka Rami Reddy (60), Kadiam Ramanaiah (28), Raja Reddy (65), Ramanaiah (65), Babu (40), Charles (45) and Augustine (45).

Prakasam district Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal told HT that these people had consumed sanitiser due to non-availability of liquor as there was a lockdown in force in Kurichedu to contain the spread of Covid-19.

It started with one beggar at a local Goddess Durga temple complaining of severe burning sensation in his stomach. He succumbed while being taken to the hospital on Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, two others collapsed due to severe stomach pain. The family members, with the support of locals, shifted them to the government hospital at Darsi town, but they succumbed late in the night. Six others, who were also admitted to the hospital with similar complaints, died on Friday morning.

Kaushal said sanitisers from all local shops were seized for lab tests. The police are trying to ascertain if the victims had consumed raw sanitiser or mixed it with spurious liquor.

Kurichedu and areas around the town have been under lockdown for the last 10 days due to spike in Covid-19 positive cases. All the liquor stores remained closed.

Family members of the victims told the police that they had begun to fall unconscious hours after consuming sanitiser. The quantities of the sanitiser each one of them consumed is not yet known.

The Andhra Pradesh government had reopened the liquor shops on May 4 after a prolonged period of lockdown. Serpentine queues were witnessed at all the outlets across the state.

The state government, however, hiked the rates and reduced the number of outlets with the contention that it would discourage people from resorting to drinking.

tags
top news
Ashok Gehlot moves MLAs to Jaisalmer, alleges ‘horse-trading rates up’
Ashok Gehlot moves MLAs to Jaisalmer, alleges ‘horse-trading rates up’
Rafale vs J-20: Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa calls China’s bluff with ‘two simple questions’
Rafale vs J-20: Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa calls China’s bluff with ‘two simple questions’
Probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death leads to war of words between Bihar and Maharashtra
Probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death leads to war of words between Bihar and Maharashtra
Donald Trump may be only world leader to attend UNGA session in person
Donald Trump may be only world leader to attend UNGA session in person
Rajasthan BJP chief demands Speaker CP Joshi’s resignation on moral grounds
Rajasthan BJP chief demands Speaker CP Joshi’s resignation on moral grounds
‘Could’ve been the youngest ever’: When Morrison denied Tendulkar a century
‘Could’ve been the youngest ever’: When Morrison denied Tendulkar a century
I was a better athlete than Botham, Hadlee, Imran combined: Kapil Dev
I was a better athlete than Botham, Hadlee, Imran combined: Kapil Dev
Covid-19: ‘Not herd immunity, vaccine only option,’ says govt
Covid-19: ‘Not herd immunity, vaccine only option,’ says govt
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In