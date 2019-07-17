9 killed, 20 injured in UP gunfight between 2 groups over property dispute

Nine people, including three women, were killed and 20 others on Wednesday when a property dispute in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district led to a gunfight between two groups.The shootout at Ubbha village in the district lasted for nearly an hour.

A police officer said the trigger for the gunfight was a land dispute. The two groups opened fire using country-made pistols and also attacked one another with sharp weapons.

Sonbhadra district magistrate Ankit Kumar Agarwal told UP news channel, Bharat Samachar, that the clash between the two groups involved nearly 100 people. The village is close to the state’s border with Madhya Pradesh

The injured were initially admitted to a local hospital and later shifted to the district hospital. The condition of two of the injured is serious, police said.

District magistrate Ankit Agrawal andsSuperintendent of police Salman Taj Patil along with heavy police force reached the spot soon after the incident and the situation was brought under control.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 16:39 IST