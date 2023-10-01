News / India News / 9 killed as tourist bus falls into 100-ft gorge in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris

9 killed as tourist bus falls into 100-ft gorge in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 01, 2023 01:18 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the tragic incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs.2 lakh for the family of the deceased victims and Rs.50,000 for the injured

At least nine people were killed and several were injured after a bus carrying 60 tourists to Tenkasi from Ooty plunged into a 100 ft-deep gorge late Saturday night near Coonor in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district.

Initial reports said that the driver lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road.

Following the incident, locals, police and fire officials rushed to the aid of the victims and rescued the injured.

“The rescue team is in full force,” said Nilgiris District Collector M Aruna. “The entire team and the government machinery are in place,” he added.

The injured have been admitted to hospitals in Ooty and Coimbatore.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to a bus accident near Coonoor in Nilgiris district, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs.2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Those injured would be given Rs.50,000,” Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) posted on X.

