At least nine labourers were killed and 12 others injured when a truck carrying a heavy load of mangoes overturned on the embankment of a tank in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district late on Sunday night, police said on Monday. 9 killed in Andhra as mango truck overturns

The incident occurred at Reddicheruvu of Pullampet block at around 11 pm. The deceased were identified as: Chittemma (25), Subba Ratnamma (45), Gajjala Durgaiah (32), Gajjala Srinu (33), Gajjala Lakshmidevi (36), Radha (39), Gajjala Ramana (42), Venkata Subbamma (37) and Munichandra (38).

While eight of them died on the spot, Munichandra succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the government hospital, Rajampet.

A police official of Pullampet police station said as many as 21 labourers from Shettigunta ST Colony in Railway Kodur block (of Annamayya district), Vaddivedu and Kalvakuntla areas of Venkatagiri block in Tirupati district came to Isukapalli village for harvesting of mangoes.

After completing their work, the labourers boarded a mango-loaded lorry bound for the Railway Kodur market. “As the truck reached Reddicheruvu embankment, it overturned, as a result of which the labourers were crushed under the mango load,” the police official said.

Rescue teams used a crane to move the overturned lorry and recover those trapped underneath. It caused congestion on the Kadapa–Tirupati route, which police worked to ease.

While contractor Shiva, who had taken the workers to the orchards, escaped with minor injuries, his wife Chittemma died along with others in the accident. Several others sustained serious injuries, including Vadamanchili Venkatesh, Gajjala Venkataiah, G. Seenayya, G. Lakshmi, Venkataramana, Siddamma, G. Venkatesh, Poli Venkatesh, Polamma, Chenchulakshmi, and Gangamma, the police said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that overloading of the truck and over-speeding by the driver are responsible for the accident,” the official added.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and grief over the horrific accident in which nine people were killed. He inquired with officials about the cause of the mishap and asked them to provide the best possible medical care for the injured.

Officials informed the chief minister that the accident occurred while the victims were returning from Rajampet to Railway Kodur during the night, an official statement from the CMO said.

The chief minister conveyed heartfelt condolences and expressed anguish that they lost their lives while returning home from work. He assured that the government would support the families of the deceased and directed officials to ensure quality medical treatment for the injured.

Annamayya district In-charge minister B C Janardhan Reddy and minister Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy also expressed deep sorrow over the incident. They assured support to the bereaved families and instructed officials to provide the best treatment to the injured.