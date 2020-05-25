9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops

india

The Telangana police on Monday said it has solved the mystery behind the death of nine migrant workers, including six of the same family, whose bodies were recovered from an abandoned well on the outskirts of Warangal town on Friday last.

Warangal city police commissioner V Ravinder announced that all the nine persons were murdered by another migrant worker to cover up another murder he had committed in March. The killer was identified as Sanjay Kumar Yadav, 24, from Bihar.

The police had recovered nine bodies, said the commissioner, from a well at Gorrekunta village of Geesugonda block on the outskirts of Warangal.

The deceased were identified as Md Maqsood (55), his wife Nisha (48), sons Shahabad Alam (21) and Sohail Alam (18), daughter Bushra (20) and her three years old son Shoaib (all from the same family from West Bengal), Sriram (21) and Shyam (22) from Bihar, besides Shakil (30) from Tripura.

All the elders were working in a gunny bags manufacturing unit at Geesugonda and staying in the same company premises since the enforcement of lockdown in March.

The police initially thought they all had committed mass suicide owing to financial constraints or some other family reasons, including a suspected illicit affair between the Bihari youth and Bushra, who had divorced her husband a year ago.

“After going through the evidence available at the spot, examining the footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and post-mortem report, we came to the conclusion that it was a cold-blooded murder by Sanjay Kumar Yadav, who came from Bihar six years ago and was working in the same factory,” Ravinder said.

According to the police commissioner, Yadav had an illicit relationship with Rafiqa (37), a divorcee sister-in-law of Maqsood, who came from West Bengal to see his brother and stayed with them till recently.

“Rafiqa, along with her three children, started living with Yadav separately. But she later realised that Yadav was also trapping her teenaged daughter. Unable to bear it, she threatened to expose him,” Ravinder said.

Soon after Yadav hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Rafiqa. He promised to marry her and left for West Bengal with her on March 6. During their journey, the police said, he gave her buttermilk laced with sedatives and then strangulated her with her dupatta and threw her body out from the train at Nidubrolu in West Godavari district. He got down at Rajahmundry and quietly returned to Warangal, the police added.

After a few days, when Maqsood enquired about Rafiqa, Yadav told him that she stayed back with her family in West Bengal. When nothing was heard from her family members even after two months, Maqsood grew suspicious and started questioning Yadav. He even threatened to complain to the police.

Fearing trouble, Yadav then decided to kill all the family members of Maqsood, said police. He is alleged to have bought sleeping pills from a medical shop and on May 20 attended the birthday party hosted by Maqsood for his son. He is reported to have mixed the pills in the food.

“After ensuring that all of them were unconscious, Yadav dragged all the nine to the well one after the other and threw them into it between 12.30 am to 5 am on Thursday,” Ravinder said.

Based on the evidence, the police were able to track Yadav and arrest him.

“During interrogation, he confessed to committing the crime,” the Commissioner said.