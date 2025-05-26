9 terrorists killed by Pakistani Forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistani security forces have killed at least nine terrorists in three separate operations carried out in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military’s media wing said on Sunday. The troops effectively engaged the terrorists and killed four of them.(Representational)

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in Dera Ismail Khan district.

During the conduct of the operation, the troops effectively engaged the terrorists and killed four of them.

Also Read | In Bahrain, Asaduddin Owaisi calls Pakistan a ‘failed state', praises Indian government

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Tank district, and in ensuing fire exchange, two more terrorists were killed.

In the third encounter that took place in Bagh, Khyber district, troops successfully neutralised three more terrorists, the ISPR said.

Also Read | Pakistan will pay increasingly higher price for backing terror: Shashi Tharoor

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.

Sanitisation operations were conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan "are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," read the statement.

Also Read | ‘Pakistan ka Rosesh’: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor's jibe at Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terror incidents since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.