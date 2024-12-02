9 undertrials booked for threatening jail superintendent in Kalaburagi

A case has been registered against 11 people, including nine undertrial prisoners — two of whom are women — from Kalaburagi central jail after an alleged threatening audio message was sent to a police official, warning of a bomb blast targeting jail superintendent’s car, officers familiar with the matter said. According to police, the threat surfaced on November 28 when Kalaburagi city police inspector received an anonymous message on his mobile phone

According to police, the threat surfaced on November 28 when Kalaburagi city police inspector received an anonymous message on his mobile phone. In response, authorities instructed the driver of jail superintendent Anitha’s car to park in areas that are under CCTV surveillance to ensure her safety.

“We have registered a case following a complaint from chief superintendent Anitha under BNS section 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty), section 189 (unlawful assembly), and section 190 (offence committed in prosecution of a common object),” N Mallikarjuna, inspector of Farhatabad police station, told HT.

He further said that of the 11 people accused in the matter, nine were undertrial prisoners and two were family members.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the inmates, upset by the superintendent’s strict enforcement of rules, collaborated with accomplices outside the prison to issue this threat. However, we believe the threat is a bluff, as they lack the means to carry out a blast,” he added.

Superintendent Anitha, who took charge of Kalaburagi central jail over a month ago, initiated several reforms, including cracking down on the unauthorised use of luxury items by prisoners. She also banned the sale of beedis and gutkha, substances that are frequently consumed by inmates.