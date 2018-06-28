90 leopards killed across India by poachers so far this year

India lost 260 leopards in the first six months of 2018 of which 90 were killed by poachers, reveals data from the Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI). This accounts for an average of 15 leopards poached each month this year.

These animals were killed for their body parts, said WPSI. Forest officials found remains of 55 individuals, while 35 were shot dead, said WPSI.

As per their data, 1,593 leopards were poached over the last 10 years in India.

The reason for more cases being reported may be attributed to better policing, said WPSI. “The large number of body parts seizures is testimony of strong enforcement in different parts of the country,” said Tito Joseph, programme coordinator, WPSI. “However, more intelligence-led enforcement is needed to proactively stop criminals from carrying out these activities. The rise in cases is also indicative of more demand from the international illegal trade market.”

Leopards are protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), under the union environment ministry, said there was need for better intelligence in tracking poaching.

“More awareness is needed within reserved forest areas, wildlife sanctuaries, national parks and their peripheral areas. India has reduced the number of tiger poaching cases significantly through the use of technology by developing mobile applications. A similar focus needs to be shifted to leopards now,” said M Maranko, additional director, WCCB.

“A lot of this poaching is related to man-animal conflict,” said Vidya Athreya, wildlife biologist. “People are attacking, poisoning or killing leopards due to loss of livestock. In Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, people are heading to forests to shoot animals for sport. As a result, these animals turn aggressive towards humans and are then termed problem animals.”

Anish Andheria, president, wildlife conservation trust and member of Maharashtra state wildlife board, said, “The figure of 90 confirmed leopard poaching cases is probably a gross underestimate. Electrocution and poisoning are quiet killers. These deaths generally remain undetected.”