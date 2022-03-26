‘A blackout in Rajasthan if…’: Ashok Gehlot’s desperate appeal to Chhattisgarh for coal

RAIPUR/JAIPUR: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday asked Chhattisgarh to fast track approvals for coal block that was to supply coal for its keep power plants, declaring that Rajasthan may suffer a blackout if its power plants don’t get coal supply.

“If Chhattisgarh does not help us, there will be a blackout in Rajasthan... Rajasthan state may suffer a power crisis as 4,500 MW power plants will be shut due to the non-availability of coal,” Gehlot told reporters after he met Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur on Friday.

Turning to Baghel, Gehlot expressed the hope that Chhattisgarh will act quickly to avert the crisis in Rajasthan. “I hope whatever decision is taken in this; it will be taken soon,” Gehlot said, adding that Rajasthan has made the request to Chhattisgarh in the past also. “But there could be some compulsion that you (Baghel) did not accept it. The whole state is in trouble and worried about the future, that’s why we have come,” Ashok Gehlot added.

In 2015, the Centre allotted 15 Million Tonnes per Annum (MTPA) coal blocks at Parsa East-Kanta Basin (PEKB) in Chhattisgarh and 5 MTPA capacity at Parsa to Rajasthan to generate 4,340 megawatts.

Of these, coal reserves from the first phase of the Parsa East-Kanta Basin block have been mined and coal will no longer be supplied to Rajasthan from this unit.

The union ministries of environment and coal have granted their approvals for the supply of coal to Rajasthan from the Parsa coal block in the second phase. The proposal is pending with the Chhattisgarh government.

Baghel said the Rajasthan government’s request will be addressed as per the laws and also keeping in view the interest of residents of the mining area.

“The mine which was allocated to the Rajasthan government was allotted by the Government of India. The process of development of a mine takes time… After allotment of the mine, environmental clearance and several other issues as per the guidelines of Centre and state government need to be addressed,” Baghel said.

Baghel added that his government has never compromised with the interests of local people and environmental issues in the mining area.

“We will take care of the interest of the people and environment and we are serious about it. Keeping this in view, we decided to set up a Lemru Elephant reserve (in the northern part of the state). The state government notified an area of 1,995.48 sq km as Lemru Elephant reserve. There are 39 coal blocks, including two which have been allocated to the Chhattisgarh government. The notification has been done to save the environment, biodiversity and Hasdeo Bango dam,” Baghel said, adding that every step will be taken as per rules and laws.

In response, Gehlot said he appreciated Baghel’s concern for the interest of local people but underlined that a delay in the supply of coal will lead to a power crisis back home in Rajasthan.

“I appreciate what chief minister (Baghel) is saying that local issues need to be looked upon. The allotment of mines takes place after the assessment of all these things by the Government of India. The mining work is underway in Parsa East and Kete Basan coal block, which is allotted to my state. The issue is of its extension and development of another mine -Parsa coal block which has 5 million tonnes per annum capacity,” Gehlot said.