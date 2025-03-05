A boatman earned 30 crore during Maha Kumbh, Yogi Adityanath shares success story

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking in the state assembly, revealed a success story from the recently concluded Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj - a boatman and his family earned ₹30 crore in just 45 days. According to the CM, the boatman owned 130 boats, each generating an average profit of ₹23 lakh during the grand religious gathering. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaking at legislative assembly in Lucknow.(HT Photo)

"A boatman's family, who owned 130 boats, earned a total of ₹30 crore in just 45 days during the Mahakumbh. This means each boat earned ₹23 lakh over the 45 days, which translates to about ₹50,000-52,000 per day," said Yogi Adityanath.

The Chief Minister made the remarks during a discussion on the annual budget 2025-26 in the legislative assembly on Tuesday. He also highlighted the economic impact of the Maha Kumbh. He said that the event, attended by people from over 100 countries, transcended barriers of caste, region, and religion, embodying a perfect blend of tradition and progress.

The Chief Minister also dismissed allegations of discrimination at the Maha Kumbh, asserting that the event was inclusive and showcased the state’s capabilities on a global stage. He stated that despite opposition attempts to spread misinformation, the faith of the devotees remained unshaken. Over 66 crore devotees and sadhus took a holy dip at the Sangam during the Kumbh.

“For the opposition, the devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh were a vote bank, whereas for us, they represented our heritage and faith. That’s why people trust our government,” he remarked, taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Kumbh economic impact

Yogi Adityanath underscored the economic windfall generated by Maha Kumbh, estimating its total contribution to Uttar Pradesh’s economy at ₹3.5 lakh crore. He elaborated on key economic drivers, including:

- ₹40,000 crore from the hotel industry

- ₹33,000 crore from food and daily essentials

- ₹1.5 lakh crore from transportation

- ₹20,000 crore from religious offerings

- ₹660 crore from donations

- ₹300 crore from toll tax

- ₹66,000 crore from other economic activities