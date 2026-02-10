A flop film in 2010, ₹9 crore cheque bounce case: Why actor Rajpal Yadav is in trouble

Those who grew up watching Bollywood films in mid 2000s would remember actor Rajpal Yadav as someone whose presence on screen meant unending doses of laughter. But the actor who once brought smiles to our faces, with his work in films like Hulchul, Phir Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Chup Chup Ke and Bhool Bhulayain, is in trouble over financial woes. Yadav, last week surrendered at Delhi’s Tihar Jail following a court order in a cheque bounce case. The high court last week directed Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav to surrender. (Representative photo) (HT_PRINT)

His surrender came after the Delhi High Court rejected his final plea for more time to arrange funds, bringing an end to a long-running legal battle linked to his 2010 directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata.

Now several celebrities and even politicians have come forward to extend help to Yadav, who, according to a recent report, made an emotional statement moments before surrendering to the authorities.

Breaking down while addressing the situation, he was quoted by News X as saying, “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta… Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own. (Sir, what should I do? I don’t have the money. I see no other way… Sir, here we are all alone.)”

What is the cheque bounce case about? Troubles for actor Yadav date back to 2010 when he reportedly borrowed ₹5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata. But the film flopped at the box office and caused him financial distress, making it difficult for him to repay the loan. Several cheques issued by Yadav subsequently bounced, prompting legal action under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

In April 2018, a Magistrate’s Court convicted Yadav and his wife under Section 138 of the Act and sentenced them to six months’ imprisonment. While Yadav challenged the verdict and sought relief through multiple appeals, the case continued for years, during which the outstanding amount reportedly rose to nearly ₹9 crore.

Over time, the actor repaid portions of the dues, including ₹75 lakh in 2025. However, repeated delays and failure to meet court-imposed deadlines led the judiciary to question his intent, with observations noting a “lack of seriousness” in resolving the matter. On February 4, 2026, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected Yadav’s final plea seeking a one-week extension to arrange funds. The court stated that repeated leniency could not be extended, regardless of an individual’s public profile, and directed the actor to surrender without further delay.

Before his surrender, Yadav told the Bollywood Hungama that he did not have money or any other means to pay the outstanding amount. When asked whether he had sought help from his colleagues, the actor said, "Everyone is on their own" in the industry.

Sonu Sood, others help Rajpal Yadav While actor Yadav faces extreme financial strain, actors Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary and politician Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday offered help.

Tej Pratap Yadav, Jan Shakti Janata Dal president and the elder son of politician Lalu Yadav, announced the financial assistance of ₹11 lakh to Yadav and his family.

"I just received information about the pain of the family of the honorable Rajpal Yadav ji through the post of my elder brother Rao Inderjeet Yadav ji. In this extremely difficult time, I and my entire JJD (Jan Shakti Janata Dal) family stand in complete empathy and solidarity with their grieving family," Tej Pratap said in a post on X.