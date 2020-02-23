e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / A nation that is fit, will stay hit: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

A nation that is fit, will stay hit: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Modi gave the example of 12-year-old Kamya Karthikeyan, who has set a record for being the youngest mountaineer to conquer Mount Aconcagua.

india Updated: Feb 23, 2020 12:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narender Modi
Prime Minister Narender Modi(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday talked about the importance of keeping fit and adding a sense of adventure as he addressed the nation in his monthly radio programme of “Mann Ki Baat”.

Modi gave the example of 12-year-old Kamya Karthikeyan, who has set a record for being the youngest mountaineer to conquer Mount Aconcagua.

“Kamya’s achievement also inspires everyone to stay fit. Fitness has played a major role in her achievement at this young age. A nation that is fit will be a nation that is hit,” he said.

Karthikeyan, a student of the Navy Children’s School in Mumbai, had climbed the 6962-metre Mount Aconcagua on February 1, 2020. It is the highest peak of the Andes Mountains in Argentina in South America.

Prime Minister Modi also said the coming months will be perfect for adventure sports and said India with its high mountains, vast deserts, dense forests and expansive oceans.

“Therefore, I urge you to choose an activity of your choice and must add adventure to your lives. There should be some adventure in life, isn’t it?” he said.

Modi in his address, which lasted a little more 25 minutes, talked about the environment, women’s empowerment, instilling scientific temper in the country’s youth and inspiring stories of people among other things.

tags
top news
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
MiG 29K aircraft on training sortie crashes near Goa, pilot ejects safely
MiG 29K aircraft on training sortie crashes near Goa, pilot ejects safely
From H-1B visas to trade, Congress throws questions at PM Modi ahead of Trump visit
From H-1B visas to trade, Congress throws questions at PM Modi ahead of Trump visit
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
US President may get ‘Trump platter’ at iconic Delhi restaurant: Report
US President may get ‘Trump platter’ at iconic Delhi restaurant: Report
Huawei Watch GT 2 review: Should you buy this under Rs 16,000 smartwatch?
Huawei Watch GT 2 review: Should you buy this under Rs 16,000 smartwatch?
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news