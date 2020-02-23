A nation that is fit, will stay hit: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

india

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 12:54 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday talked about the importance of keeping fit and adding a sense of adventure as he addressed the nation in his monthly radio programme of “Mann Ki Baat”.

Modi gave the example of 12-year-old Kamya Karthikeyan, who has set a record for being the youngest mountaineer to conquer Mount Aconcagua.

“Kamya’s achievement also inspires everyone to stay fit. Fitness has played a major role in her achievement at this young age. A nation that is fit will be a nation that is hit,” he said.

Karthikeyan, a student of the Navy Children’s School in Mumbai, had climbed the 6962-metre Mount Aconcagua on February 1, 2020. It is the highest peak of the Andes Mountains in Argentina in South America.

Prime Minister Modi also said the coming months will be perfect for adventure sports and said India with its high mountains, vast deserts, dense forests and expansive oceans.

“Therefore, I urge you to choose an activity of your choice and must add adventure to your lives. There should be some adventure in life, isn’t it?” he said.

Modi in his address, which lasted a little more 25 minutes, talked about the environment, women’s empowerment, instilling scientific temper in the country’s youth and inspiring stories of people among other things.