A Raja’s speech could lead to riots in TN, says BJP in complaint

The BJP Tamil Nadu unit on Wednesday filed a complaint against DMK MP A Raja for his alleged controversial comments against Hindus and “shudras” during a speech that has been widely circulated.

Raja on Tuesday spoke about how the Manusmriti insulted “shudras”. He has been facing the ire of BJP leaders who say he has insulted Hindus and Hinduism.

BJP state vice president Karu Nagarajan, who filed a complaint against Raja with Tamil Nadu’s DGP, shared a copy of it with HT. The complaint says that Raja’s speech could lead to communal violence.

“He has been talking about Hindu religion and Hindu worship and belief systems in a way that is slanderous,” the complaint stated.

“He is spreading hatred against one religion which could lead to religious riots in Tamil Nadu. He cannot insult the spiritual people and the devotees of Tamil Nadu who constitute 85% of the state like this. This has pained the people of Tamil Nadu,” it stated.

Nagarajan said Raja was being anti-democratic since he was a member of the Hindu community.

A 40-second video clip from Raja’s speech is the subject of the controversy.

Raja referred to a Supreme Court judgment (unclear which order) that the top court had ruled that if one is not a Christian, Muslim or Persian, then one has to be a Hindu. “Will there be such cruelty in any other country?” he asked.

“Only if you ask such questions loudly, the roots of Sanatana Dharma can be broken. The time to ask these questions by the ‘Viduthalai,’ ‘Murasoli’, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Dravidar Kazhagam has come.”

Following the controversy, Raja took to Twitter to say, “Who are Sudras? Are they not Hindus? Why they have been insulted in Manusmrithi, denied equality, education, employment and Temple entry.” The Dravidian movement, which has been a saviour of 90% Hindus, questioned and redressed these, cannot be anti-Hindus, he said.