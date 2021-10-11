Home / India News / ‘A single-window for matters of space technology’: PM Modi launches Indian Space Association
india news

‘A single-window for matters of space technology’: PM Modi launches Indian Space Association

Today, the government is ‘playing the role of an enabler and not a handler,’ Prime Minister Modi said.
PM Narendra Modi (ANI)
PM Narendra Modi (ANI)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Indian Space Association (ISpA) via video-conferencing, and, on the occasion, also interacted with representatives of the space industry. ISpA, Prime Minister Modi observed, will act as a single-window and independent agency on matters related to space technology.

Also Read | PM Modi to launch Indian Space Association today

PM Modi laid out what he described as “four pillars” of space technology: freedom for innovation in private sector, a government which plays the role of enabler and not handler, preparing youngsters for future, and treating the space sector as a resource for the progress of the common man. “This the time for exponential, and not linear innovation. This is possible only when the government plays the role of an enabler, and not the handler. Today, the government is sharing its expertise, and providing launch pads for the private sector. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is being opened for the private sector,” he said.

He also emphasised how the space sector earlier used to be synonymous with the ruling dispensation, adding that it was his government which changed this mindset. “We introduced innovation to this field. We also gave the mantra of cooperation between between the Centre and start-ups,” Prime Minister Modi said. 

The Prime Minister also noted that ISpA's launch was taking place on a day when the world celebrates the International Day of the Girl Child. Recalling the celebrations of women scientists involved with India's Mars mission, he said he was hopeful that reforms in space sector would encourage more women participation.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi isro isro missions + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out