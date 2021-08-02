A week later, Assam-Mizoram dispute hits economic activities on both sides of border

A week after the clash between Assam and Mizoram at Lailapur border on July 26, an undeclared economic blockade prevails against the latter, with most truck drivers admitting they are afraid to move towards Mizoram, even as protests against the killing of six Assam policemen in the incident, dot the Barak Valley in the state.

Hundreds of trucks carrying essential goods for Mizoram are stranded in various parts Assam’s Cachar district . Most of these trucks can be seen parked on the 43-km-long highway from Silchar to Lailapur.

M Ravi, 45, a truck driver, is a resident of Hyderabad who travelled for almost a week from Chennai to Cachar district of Assam, but he has been waiting near the Mizoram border since July 27. His truck is carrying liquid milk packets. “I have travelled to Mizoram several times in past but never witnessed a situation like this. There were tensions in border area in past and I have faced some economic blockades in Assam’s side a few times. But this year, it seems the end is not near...”

Drivers and cleaners on Sonai Road, Nagatilla, Sonabarighat, Kabuganj or Dholai can be seen cooking or resting by the roadside and some claim they are running out of money.

Mukesh Kumar Jat, a truck driver from Rajasthan, said, “We are short of money and also food... We have been stranded on the road for the past six days. We just want to leave.”

But the blockade cuts both ways, if unequally.

In the border areas of Assam, for instance, it has hit small businesses. The Monday market at Channi Ghat area under Dholai constituency of Cachar, around 2.5 km from the Khulicherra border between Assam and Mizoram, was patronised by well-off Mizos. “Initially Covid-19 hit sales, and now this. Mizos loved to buy dry fish from our market,”said a seller at the market.

Near the Dholai police station is Aizawl FC (Mizo Dawr), another shop patronised by Mizos. “I can speak Mizo language and have so many friends in Mizoram... Government’s policies have created a situation where common people are suffering,” said the owner, a Bengali.

There also appears to be a breakdown in trust.

Abdul Ali , 25 was shot in the forehead with an air gun. After a week, he has returned home. But everything has changed. “Now we are afraid to talk to the Mizos... It seems we are sharing border with a different country.”