IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / A woman pilot to join MiG-29 squadron after Bison, Sukhoi, Rafale
A MiG-29 takes off from Adampur Air Base near Jalandhar. (Pardeep Pandit/HT File Photo)
A MiG-29 takes off from Adampur Air Base near Jalandhar. (Pardeep Pandit/HT File Photo)
india news

A woman pilot to join MiG-29 squadron after Bison, Sukhoi, Rafale

  • The IAF’s women pilots are already operating the MiG-21 Bison, Sukhoi-30 and Rafale, the people said. The force began inducting women as fighter pilots five years ago, a turning point in the armed forces.
READ FULL STORY
By Rahul Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:27 AM IST

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to assign one of its women fighter pilots to a MiG-29 squadron for the first time, the fourth type of fighter aircraft women in the force will fly, people familiar with the development said on Thursday.

The IAF’s women pilots are already operating the MiG-21 Bison, Sukhoi-30 and Rafale, the people said. The force began inducting women as fighter pilots five years ago, a turning point in the armed forces.

“Pilots are assigned to fighter squadrons according to laid-down norms. It has nothing to do with gender,” said a senior official cited above.

Last year, the IAF assigned Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh to its first Rafale squadron based in Ambala. Ten women have been commissioned as fighter pilots after the experimental scheme for their induction into the IAF’s combat stream was introduced in 2015, a watershed in the air force’s history. Most of them started off with the MiG-21.

“There is no difference in the performance of male or female fighter pilots. They are military professionals trained to carry out specific roles,” said a second official. In the last decade, the IAF’s MiG-29s were upgraded with new avionics, weapons, radar and helmet mounted displays. The upgrade involved overhauling the fighter’s airframe and equipping it with an in-flight refueling system to expand its range.

There are 9,118 women currently serving the army, navy and air force, with the services giving them more opportunities to boost career progression, the government told Parliament last month. The headcount of women in the military has increased almost threefold over the last six years. The Indian Navy this year deployed four women officers on warships after a hiatus of almost 25 years, with the service focusing on steadily opening more roles to them. India’s only aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and fleet tanker INS Shakti are the warships that have been assigned their first women crews since the late 1990s. In a short-lived experiment, women from the navy’s logistics and medical branches were deployed on fleet tanker INS Jyoti in 1997.

“More roles being opened to women in the military is natural progression. We are inching towards having women serving in every branch of the armed forces,” Wing Commander Anupama Joshi (retd), from the first batch of women officers commissioned into the IAF in the early 1990s, said on March 8, Women’s Day. The military has progressively opened more roles to women over recent years.

The army will soon open the doors of its aviation wing to women officers. Until now, women officers were only carrying out ground duties in army aviation.

The army’s aviation wing operates helicopters. The first batch of women officers will commence training to become pilots in July 2021. They will join front-line flying duties on completion of training in July 2022.

Last September, the navy announced that two women officers selected for the helicopter stream were set to become the first women in the navy’s history to operate from flight decks of warships and stay on board the vessels.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mig-29 pilot indian air force
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The Odisha government on Friday ordered that Holi celebrations would be restricted this year amid a spike in Covid-19 cases. (HT PHOTO.)
The Odisha government on Friday ordered that Holi celebrations would be restricted this year amid a spike in Covid-19 cases. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

With Covid-19 cases rising, Odisha puts curbs on Holi celebrations

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:08 AM IST
The order also made it mandatory for all employees inside office premises to wear masks and ensure social distancing of 2 meters between two persons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Madhya Pradesh, 21,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Thursday. 1140 positive cases have been recorded on Friday and the positivity rate has increased to 5.5%. (HT PHOTO.)
In Madhya Pradesh, 21,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Thursday. 1140 positive cases have been recorded on Friday and the positivity rate has increased to 5.5%. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

Sunday lockdown returns in 3 districts of MP after 7 months amid Covid-19 surge

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:53 AM IST
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the lockdown has been imposed to curb the infection cycle as it would be effective for 30 hours considering that night curfew is already there in these districts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Relief for Naidu as HC stays CID probe in Amaravati land case

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Hyderabad The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday ordered a stay on a probe into a case by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) against former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and former minister P Narayana in the alleged Amaravati land case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Andhra plans ordinance route to meet govt expenditure

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Hyderabad Instead of presenting the full budget, the Andhra Pradesh government is likely to take the ordinance route to seek a vote-on-account for the initial few months of the financial year 2021-22 to meet the government expenditure, citing the impending by-poll to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat on April 17 as reason
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

LDF offers ‘pension’ for homemakers

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala released on Friday its manifesto for the April 6 assembly elections, promising a payment for homemakers, creation of 4 million jobs and a 5,000-crore coastal area development package
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Search begins for 4 tigers of Ranthambore reserve

By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Jaipur: The Ranathambore Tiger Reserve administration has started an intensive search for at least four missing tigers, not sighted for the past year, even as Tiger Watch, whose volunteers track and monitor tigers in the reserve said on Twitter that the number was actually higher, at seven
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

CBI files charge sheet against four officials for ‘bribe-for-relief’ racket

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:08 AM IST
New Delhi The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a chargesheet against four officers for allegedly running a “bribe-for-relief” racket within the agency
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday conducted joint surprise checks on 30 departments/organisations of the Central government in 25 states and union territories in collaboration with the vigilance wing of concerned departments. (AFP PHOTO.)
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday conducted joint surprise checks on 30 departments/organisations of the Central government in 25 states and union territories in collaboration with the vigilance wing of concerned departments. (AFP PHOTO.)
india news

CBI conducts Joint Surprise Checks in 25 states on 30 Central departments

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Conducting special drives related to any corruption activity in government departments is an old practice in the CBI, which had taken a backseat for the past few years but it is now being revived by Interim CBI Director Praveen Sinha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

ED quizzes two TMC leaders over Saradha case, ex-MP summoned

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:51 PM IST
At least two Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, who have been fielded as candidates for the upcoming assembly election were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the multi-crore Sarada chit-fund scam on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

TMC moves EC over ‘rigging’ fears, BJP alleges propaganda

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress approached the election commission of India separately on Friday, with just over a week left for the eight-phase polls to kick off
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Cong will not let CAA take effect: Rahul

By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Silchar Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be implemented in Asssam if the party comes to power after the assembly elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

B’luru firm to make 200mn Sputnik V doses

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:43 PM IST
The developer of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said on Friday it has signed a partnership with Bengaluru-based drugmaker Stelis Biopharma for the production of 200 million doses of the two-dose jab
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman disinfect premises during a mass marriage ceremony in Kolkata. (Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)
A woman disinfect premises during a mass marriage ceremony in Kolkata. (Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)
india news

Superspreader events like weddings behind new Covid surge: Govt panel

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi/ Chandigarh/ Hyderabad
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:37 AM IST
On Friday, India recorded more than 40,000 cases – the highest since late November. This number is close to four times the roughly 11,000 being recorded on an average every day in the second week of February.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated in a virtual session organized by the Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated in a virtual session organized by the Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
india news

Scale up climate crisis finance commitments: Sitharaman to advanced economies

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:11 AM IST
The minister was speaking at the concluding session of the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

LS clears 2 key bills; RS nod to FDI hike in insurance

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:18 PM IST
The Lok Sabha on Friday cleared The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021 and the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 while the Upper House approved the amendments to the Insurance laws to allow up to 74% foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP