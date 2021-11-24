Aadhaar has made a major difference in lives of Indians: Vaishnaw

Union electronics and information technology ministry Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the introduction of Aadhaar has made a major difference in the lives of Indians.

Addressing the inaugural session of a three-day workshop titled “Aadhaar 2.0- Ushering the Next Era of Digital Identity and Smart Governance” after inaugurating it on Tuesday, Vaishnaw said that Aadhaar has made the difference especially for those at the bottom of the pyramid.

Information technology secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney said Aadhaar has also given people an identity that they previously lacked. He added it has helped create a digital identity rather than a physical one. “Aadhaar has been used in different services in bringing financial inclusion, broadband and telecom services, direct benefit transfers to the bank account of citizens in a transparent manner.”

The Unique Identification Authority of India said the workshop will focus on strategies of Aadhaar that can strengthen and simplify delivery and provide an opportunity to focus on rebuilding more inclusive systems that will allow society to become more resilient.