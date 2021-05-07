AAI, Goa Airport geared up for uninterrupted delivery of Covid-19 essentials

Airports Authority of India, Goa International Airport and its frontline corona warriors are geared up to combat Covid-19 by facilitating the seamless delivery of medical essentials, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday.

During the first phase of the pandemic, Goa International Airport catered to eight LifeLine Udan flights intended to transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country amid the nationwide lockdown with a total inbound cargo of 2.15MT and outbound cargo of 3.96 MT.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Goa Airport also handled three lots of Covid-19 vaccine for the state of Goa and one lot for the neighbouring state Karnataka in the months of January and February 2021.

"The race is not stopped and Goa International Airport has further strengthened its mission to tackle the unprecedented situation created by covid-19 by the seamless supply of medical essentials i.e., Covid vaccines, Fabiflu medicines, covid-19 testing kits and other essentials," it said.

In the second phase of the pandemic, the Goa Airport has facilitated the movement of Covid-19 vaccine to Goa as part of the inbound cargo and ensured the expeditious exit of consignments and handing over to the health authorities in the shortest time possible.

"Goa Airport so far airlifted 13 boxes of Covid vaccine (Covishield) received from Chennai on April 18, 2021, 9 Boxes of Covid vaccine (Covishield) received from Mumbai on April 30, 2021, and 122 Kg of Covid-19 testing kits received from Delhi on April 23, 2021," the ministry said.

In addition to inbound Cargo, Goa Airport has also played a crucial role in facilitating the supply of Glenmark's Fabiflu medicines as part of outbound cargo to different parts of the country i.e., Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Indore, Nagpur, etc.

"A total of 31,955 Kg of Fabiflu medicines flew from Goa Airport as part of outbound Cargo in the month of April 2021," it added.

Fabiflu is used for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid infected people.

Further, Goa Airport is also planning to organise a covid vaccination camp for the employees of AAI and their dependent family members, Airlines, Agencies and other frontline staff working at the Airport in collaboration with and support from the Government of Goa.