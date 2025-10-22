‘Aaj khatam kar do inko’: How BSF heroes fought Pakistan to their last breaths in Operation Sindoor

In an extraordinary act of courage during Operation Sindoor, BSF Sub-Inspector Mohd Imteyaj, battling grievous injuries, urged his troops to fight on against Pakistan drones, shouting, "Jawano, aaj khatam kar do inko (Soldiers, finish them today)." The officer later succumbed to his injuries, laying down his life in the line of duty. BSF Sub-Inspector Mohd Imteyaj, posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra for his bravery during Operation Sindoor. Right: Wreath-laying ceremony in honour of Constable Deepak Chingakham, his fellow gallant trooper. (X/@bsf_jammu)

Sub-Inspector Imteyaj, along with Constable Deepak Chingakham of the 7th BSF battalion, was posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra for their gallantry.

The medals had been announced earlier in August during Independence Day celebrations, but only a few knew of the braveheart's sacrifice as Pakistan rained drones and bullets on May 10.

Grave injuries could not stop the braveheart A government gazette from earlier this month cited by news agency PTI in its report on October 22 detailed the heroic action that took place on the fateful day at the Kharkola border outpost (BOP) in Jammu.

During Operation Sindoor, the BSF post at Kharkola came under “intense” cross-border mortar shelling and aerial drone attacks. Displaying tactical acumen, SI Imteyaj moved out of his bunker to engage one drone with a light machine gun (LMG), while Constable Chingakham tackled a second drone.

A mortar shell exploded near the sentry post, inflicting grievous injuries on both men.

"Sub-Inspector Mohd. Imteyaj, while leading from the front, sustained grievous injuries including mangled extremities, abdominal trauma and severe splinter wounds to his neck and arms. Despite his fatal condition, he continued issuing orders and motivating his troops, uttering: ‘Jawano, aaj khatam kar do inko’," the citation reads.

Constable Chingakham suffered multiple splinter injuries and a fractured tibia but refused evacuation. Determined not to abandon his comrade, he continued fighting until his last breath.

How Op Sindoor was carried out The operation carried out by the Indian defence forces and the BSF from May 7 to 10 targeted terrorist and military facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

Both men were awarded the Vir Chakra, India’s third-highest wartime gallantry award, in recognition of their “exceptional gallantry and courage.”

Sixteen other BSF personnel received police gallantry medals during the 79th Independence Day for their “conspicuous bravery” and “unmatched valour” in Operation Sindoor.