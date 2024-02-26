 AAP calls key meeting on Tuesday to discuss Lok Sabha polls candidates | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / AAP calls key meeting on Tuesday to discuss Lok Sabha polls candidates

AAP calls key meeting on Tuesday to discuss Lok Sabha polls candidates

ByHT News Desk
Feb 26, 2024 03:48 PM IST

AAP calls key meeting tomorrow to discuss candidates' names for Lok Sabha elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called a meeting of its political affairs committee on Tuesday to discuss the names of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Arvind Kejriwal's party, which has allied with Congress for the upcoming general elections, is expected to declare names of candidates for Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi, and Punjab.

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

"The party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) will meet tomorrow to discuss names of candidates for Lok Sabha polls," news agency PTI quoted a party source as saying.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The AAP has already announced three candidates for Assam and two candidates for Gujarat's Bharuch and Bhavnagar constituencies.

AAP and the Congress have forged a seat-sharing pact, jointly deciding that the latter will contest the sole Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat with the backing of the former. They also announced to contest the elections together from Delhi, Haryana, Goa and Gujarat. However, they refrained from stitching up an alliance in Punjab, where they are main rivals.

Addressing a joint press conference in Delhi, Congress leader Mukul Wasnik on Saturday announced that the AAP will contest four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, two of the 26 seats in Gujarat, and one of the 10 seats in Haryana, while Congress will contest the rest of the seats in these states. Wasnik said that Congress will contest from both Lok Sabha seats of Goa and the lone Chandigarh seat with the support of AAP.

The pact is the first such alliance between the two former rivals and the second big agreement clinched in the beleaguered Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) after an arrangement between the Congress and Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Gyanvapi Case, Farmers Protest Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On