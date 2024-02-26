AAP calls key meeting on Tuesday to discuss Lok Sabha polls candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called a meeting of its political affairs committee on Tuesday to discuss the names of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Arvind Kejriwal's party, which has allied with Congress for the upcoming general elections, is expected to declare names of candidates for Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi, and Punjab. Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

"The party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) will meet tomorrow to discuss names of candidates for Lok Sabha polls," news agency PTI quoted a party source as saying.

The AAP has already announced three candidates for Assam and two candidates for Gujarat's Bharuch and Bhavnagar constituencies.

AAP and the Congress have forged a seat-sharing pact, jointly deciding that the latter will contest the sole Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat with the backing of the former. They also announced to contest the elections together from Delhi, Haryana, Goa and Gujarat. However, they refrained from stitching up an alliance in Punjab, where they are main rivals.

Addressing a joint press conference in Delhi, Congress leader Mukul Wasnik on Saturday announced that the AAP will contest four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, two of the 26 seats in Gujarat, and one of the 10 seats in Haryana, while Congress will contest the rest of the seats in these states. Wasnik said that Congress will contest from both Lok Sabha seats of Goa and the lone Chandigarh seat with the support of AAP.

The pact is the first such alliance between the two former rivals and the second big agreement clinched in the beleaguered Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) after an arrangement between the Congress and Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.