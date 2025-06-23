AAP clinches Visavadar in Gujarat, sets sights on 2027 state assembly elections

After Gopal Italia's victory in the Visavadar by-election, Gujarat AAP president Isudan Gadhvi said that AAP is going to form the government in 2027. "A few people used to say that Arvind Kejriwal would be sidelined in national politics; this is a terrific bounce back,” said Saurabh Bharadwaj.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Gadhvi said this is a victory for the people of Visavadar, including farmers, labourers, and unemployed youth.

He claimed it marks the beginning of AAP's rise in Gujarat and further emphasised that AAP, not Congress, is the party capable of challenging the BJP's dominance in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Isudan Gadhvi said, "This is a victory of the people of Visavadar, of the farmers, of labourers and unemployed youth. This is a victory of the people of Gujarat. You must have seen that the BJP is not popular here. It does poaching with money, with power...But it poached one leader of AAP, and the leaders of the party got the seat back. It is now certain that if someone can defeat the BJP in Gujarat, it is not Congress...I extend greetings to Gopal Italia and each worker of the party. I would like to send a message across Gujarat that if there is anyone who can defeat the BJP, it is AAP...AAP is going to form the government in 2027. A foundation has been laid today."

In Gujarat's Visavadar Assembly by-election, AAP's Gopal Italia defeated BJP's Kirit Patel by 17,554 votes. The Visavadar seat fell vacant after Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai resigned.

In a post on X, AAP Gujarat expressed their gratitude, stating, “Many thanks to the people of Visavadar, Bhensan and Junagadh villages for choosing the politics of work of Aam Aadmi Party”

Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj called it a "massive victory" and a "terrific bounce back," emphasising that despite setbacks, AAP's influence remains strong in key regions.

Speaking to ANI, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “This is a massive victory for AAP. Political analysts were saying that AAP would finish as a party. But after the loss in Delhi, AAP is winning Ludhiana West (Assembly by-elections) and we are also winning a by-election in AAP's stronghold of Gujarat by a huge margin. I think this is a major victory. A few people used to say that Arvind Kejriwal would be sidelined in national politics; this is a terrific bounce back.”