Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

AAP clinches Visavadar in Gujarat, sets sights on 2027 state assembly elections

ANI |
Jun 23, 2025 04:36 PM IST

Gadhvi emphasised AAP's potential to challenge BJP dominance in the state and celebrated the victory as a win for the people of Gujarat.

After Gopal Italia's victory in the Visavadar by-election, Gujarat AAP president Isudan Gadhvi said that AAP is going to form the government in 2027.

"A few people used to say that Arvind Kejriwal would be sidelined in national politics; this is a terrific bounce back,” said Saurabh Bharadwaj.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
"A few people used to say that Arvind Kejriwal would be sidelined in national politics; this is a terrific bounce back,” said Saurabh Bharadwaj.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Gadhvi said this is a victory for the people of Visavadar, including farmers, labourers, and unemployed youth.

He claimed it marks the beginning of AAP's rise in Gujarat and further emphasised that AAP, not Congress, is the party capable of challenging the BJP's dominance in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Isudan Gadhvi said, "This is a victory of the people of Visavadar, of the farmers, of labourers and unemployed youth. This is a victory of the people of Gujarat. You must have seen that the BJP is not popular here. It does poaching with money, with power...But it poached one leader of AAP, and the leaders of the party got the seat back. It is now certain that if someone can defeat the BJP in Gujarat, it is not Congress...I extend greetings to Gopal Italia and each worker of the party. I would like to send a message across Gujarat that if there is anyone who can defeat the BJP, it is AAP...AAP is going to form the government in 2027. A foundation has been laid today."

In Gujarat's Visavadar Assembly by-election, AAP's Gopal Italia defeated BJP's Kirit Patel by 17,554 votes. The Visavadar seat fell vacant after Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai resigned.

In a post on X, AAP Gujarat expressed their gratitude, stating, “Many thanks to the people of Visavadar, Bhensan and Junagadh villages for choosing the politics of work of Aam Aadmi Party”

Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj called it a "massive victory" and a "terrific bounce back," emphasising that despite setbacks, AAP's influence remains strong in key regions.

Speaking to ANI, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “This is a massive victory for AAP. Political analysts were saying that AAP would finish as a party. But after the loss in Delhi, AAP is winning Ludhiana West (Assembly by-elections) and we are also winning a by-election in AAP's stronghold of Gujarat by a huge margin. I think this is a major victory. A few people used to say that Arvind Kejriwal would be sidelined in national politics; this is a terrific bounce back.”

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / AAP clinches Visavadar in Gujarat, sets sights on 2027 state assembly elections
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On