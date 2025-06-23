Punjab: AAP’s Sanjeev Arora in the lead in Ludhiana West bypoll

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Sanjeev Arora was leading his nearest rival and Congress nominee Bharat Bhushan Ashu by 4,751 votes after the ninth round of counting from the Ludhiana West assembly seat in Punjab on Monday. The counting of votes for the June 19 bypoll began at 8am on Monday at a centre set up at Khalsa College for Women in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

After nine rounds of counting, Arora had polled 22,240 votes and Ashu 17,489.

BJP candidate Jiwan Gupta slipped to the third spot with 13,906 votes and Shiromani Akali Dal nominee Parupkar Singh Ghuman was fourth with 4,774 votes.

There are 14 candidates in the fray.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

A voter turnout of 51.33% was recorded in the bypoll, a sharp drop from the 64% voting registered in the 2022 state assembly elections.