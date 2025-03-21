Saurabh Bharadwaj appointed new Delhi AAP chief; Sisodia to head Punjab unit

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced organisational changes with former Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj appointed as the new president of AAP’s Delhi unit. Bharadwaj replaces Gopal Rai with the latter being appointed as the in-charge of Gujarat. (PTI photo)

Bharadwaj replaces Gopal Rai with the latter being appointed as the in-charge of Gujarat.

The decisions were taken in Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of AAP chaired by Arvind Kejriwal at his residence on Friday. PAC is the highest decision-making body of the party.

Former Delhi deputy CM and senior party leader Manish Sisodia has been appointed in-charge of AAP-ruled Punjab while former minister Satyendra Jain will be the co-in-charge of Punjab.

The decision comes over a month after the AAP lost the Delhi assembly polls with Sisodia, Bharadwaj and Jain losing their respective constituencies.

AAP won 22 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 48 seats

Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who lost his New Delhi seat, continues to be the party’s national president.

Reacting to the developments, Bharadwaj said the party will rebuild.

“Those who are standing with the party today are 24 carat gold and together with them, the party organisation will be rebuilt. Almost half of the people of Delhi have voted for us. Now we will expand the organisation of Aam Aadmi Party while taking care of the people of Delhi,” said Bharadwaj.

Bharadwaj represented Greater Kailash constituency between 2013 to 2025 before losing the seat to BJP’s Shikha Roy by 3,188 votes in the February elections.

Sisodia said he will focus on Punjab and ensure the party’s reign.

“On behalf of AAP, Arvind Kejriwal has assigned me the responsibility of Punjab in-charge. The people of Punjab gave Arvind Kejriwal a chance three years ago, a lot of work has been done in the state since then. Such progress has never been seen before in Punjab’s history. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has done exceptional work. As AAP’s Punjab in-charge, my goal will be to ensure that the people of Punjab witness a transforming Punjab,” Sisodia said after the meeting.

AAP leader Sandeep Pathak said the PAC has appointed in-charges, and co-in-charges have been appointed in Gujarat, Goa, Punjab and Chhattisgarh.