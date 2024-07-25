AAP gets new space for its headquarters

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been allotted a new space, Bungalow Number 1, Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane, New Delhi, for its headquarters, the party said in a statement on Thursday. The headquarters of the AAP is currently located at 206, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, in the Capital. The Aam Aadmi Party office in New Delhi. (PTI)

It was not immediately clear when would the AAP shift its headquarters to the new location, which is also centrally located at walking distance from the Mandi House roundabout.

The Delhi high court on June 5 said the AAP was entitled to space for a party office in the national capital like other parties. It asked the Union government to decide on the matter within six weeks. The direction came on an AAP plea.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal founded the AAP in November 2012 following the 2011 anti-corruption movement. In April 2023, the AAP got the status of a national party. The AAP has formed full-majority governments in Delhi and Punjab and won five assembly seats in Gujarat and two in Goa. It has 10 Rajya Sabha and three Lok Sabha members. The Chandigarh mayor is from the AAP.

The current office was allotted to AAP in 2015 after it formed the government in Delhi with a full majority. The party was headquartered at rented properties in Patel Nagar and Connaught Place earlier.