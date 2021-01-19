AAP leader Raghav Chadha underlines need for monitoring water leakages
Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha Tuesday stressed the need to complete the installation of flow meters for better monitoring of water supply and losses across the city.
Flow meters are required to measure the flow and quantity of water from a particular point and help detect leakages.
"Delhi is a landlocked city, and thus, has limited water resources. To conserve water, it is essential to measure the quantity of water by installing flow meters," Chadha said.
The DJB has initiated projects for the installation of flow meters and the setting up of a SCADA Centre, a high-tech monitoring system which allows the utility to detect where and how much water is being leaked or tapped.
It intends to install about 3,200 flow meters for water auditing. A total of 3,192 flow meters have already been installed and their integration with the SCADA Centre is under progress.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
28-yr-old held in MP under new religious conversion law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Candidates to get more questions to choose from in JEE and NEET
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nidhi Razdan files complaint over online fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harsh Shringla calls for joint efforts to ensure peace in Indo-Pacific
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC panel on farm laws holds first meet, invites farmers for talks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1,000 vaccine doses wasted in Delhi so far: Health officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police urge farmers to shift R-Day tractor rally to KMP e-way
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi says India ‘owned’ by a few; Centre hits back
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14 migrant workers, a yr-old infant crushed by truck in Surat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, France air exercise to kick off in Rajasthan today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India begins vaccine export from today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC worker shot dead in north Bengal, another leader dies of heart attack
- The family of the man who was shot dead alleged that he was a victim of infighting in the local unit of the Trinamool Congress.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin recipients under stricter watch, says Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘To her, patients always came first’: Cancer care pioneer dies at 93
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior docs told to get vaccinated to instil confidence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox