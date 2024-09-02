AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan sent to 4 days ED custody in money laundering case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday remanded AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan to four days ED custody in the money laundering case regarding the alleged illegal recruitments and other illegal activities regarding Delhi Waqf Board. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan being produced before a court by the Enforcement Directorate offcials in connection with a money laundering case, in New Delhi, Monday.(PTI)

Khan will now be produced before the court on September 6. The 50-year-old legislator from Delhi's Okhla assembly constituency was taken into custody by the ED under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED produced Khan before Special Judge Rakesh Syal and sought his custody for 10 days, stating he was required to be confronted with other accused and evidence in the case.



The case against Khan stems from two FIRs, one registered by the CBI in the Waqf Board-related alleged irregularities and another by the Delhi Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the case pertaining to alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

ED's allegations against Amanatullah Khan

According to the ED, Khan allegedly acquired "huge proceeds of crime" in cash through illegal recruitment of staff in the Delhi Waqf Board and invested those to purchase immovable assets in the name of his associates.

The central agency had alleged in a statement that "illegal recruitment" of staff took place in the Waqf Board and "illegal personal gains" were made by unfairly leasing the Waqf Board properties during Khan's chairmanship (2018-2022).

In a chargesheet filed this January, the ED named four people including three alleged associates of Khan -- Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir and Jawed Imam Siddiqui.

The Aam Aadmi Party came out in open support of Khan, saying in an X post,"Revolutionaries will not bow down to the tyranny of a dictator. The BJP's ED took Aam Aadmi Party MLA @KhanAmanatullah in custody in a false case. The more the BJP people tries to suppress us, the more vocal our voice will be."

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva hit out at AAP, saying,"The Aam Aadmi Party has a long list of criminals and corrupt individuals, and whenever action is taken against them, they start making noise. Today, once again, that drama has unfolded before everyone."





