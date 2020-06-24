AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal arrested in connection with doctor’s suicide gets bail

india

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 15:49 IST

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal in connection with a doctor’s alleged suicide case, ANI reported. He will be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000.

Jarwal and his aide, Kapil Nagar, were arrested on May 9 for alleged extortion and abetment to suicide of a 52-year-old doctor in April.

The case was registered against the two after the doctor’s son blamed them for his father’s death on April 18. The doctor also supplied water tankers to the Delhi Jal Board. The family had accused Jarwal of extortion which he has denied.

The two men were arrested after they failed to join the investigation even after the police sent them notices. Jarwal had also applied for anticipatory bail.

The doctor’s son had claimed that his father killed himself hours after Kapil Nagar had paid a visit.

The family had complained that the doctor who was also into the business of supplying water tankers to the Delhi Jal Board since 2007, had been upset for the past few months as he was suffering monetary loss because Jarwal had demanded money from him and when he failed to pay on time, the MLA allegedly got his payments from the DJB stalled.