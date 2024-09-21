AAP MP Sanjay Singh's prediction for Haryana elections: ‘Remote control will be…’

Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday claimed that the next government in Haryana will not be formed without the support of his party.



“Without the support of AAP, the next govt in Haryana won't be formed. AAP believes in the politics of transparency, and honesty and does politics for the people. We have given 5 guarantees of Kejriwal, and the next govt that will be formed (in Haryana), the remote control will be in the hands of Arvind Kejriwal, the son of Haryana,” Singh told ANI during a campaign in Jhajjar.



“The promises that we have made, we will fulfil that. BJP is going to be wiped out,” he added.



AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

On Friday, Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal had also claimed that the next government in Haryana cannot be formed without his party's support.



“AAP is getting so many seats... I calculated after reaching here... we are getting so many seats that the next government in Haryana cannot be formed without AAP's support. In entire Haryana, the first seat which we will win is Jagadhri,” PTI quoted the former Delhi chief minister as saying during his campaign in favour of Jagadhari candidate Adarsh Pal.



Hitting out at ruling BJP in the state, he said, "Wherever you go, you come to know that people don't allow them to enter villages, streets."



"Education mafia is flourishing in Haryana currently. Private schools are indulging in 'gundagardi' and hiking fees…"In Delhi, we stopped 'gundagardi' of private schools and we improved the condition of government schools there. We will make this happen in Haryana too," Kejriwal promised.



The Aam Aadmi Party is contesting Haryana election alone after its pre-poll alliance talks with the Congress failed.



The elections to 90-member Haryana assembly will be held on October 5. Counting of votes will take place on October 8.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)