AAP names candidates for 3 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, hopes for INDIA support

In another unilateral announcement by a key INDIA member, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday named its candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Assam. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak announced the three names hoping that the alliance will allow them to contest from these constituencies. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)

Manoj Dhanohar will contest on the AAP ticket from Dibrugarh, Bhaven Chaudhary from Guwahati and Rishi Raj from Sonitpur.

Pathak asserted AAP's commitment to the INDIA bloc but underlined the necessity of being prepared for the imminent polls.

"We are partners of a mature and sensible alliance and we have full faith that the INDIA bloc will accept it. But winning elections is most important. We are beginning preparations for these three seats immediately," he said.

Pathak also urged the alliance partners to expedite the negotiation process and shift focus towards campaign preparations.

"All things should be expedited. Talks have been going on for months but still, there is no result. We are with the INDIA bloc in fighting against the Modi government. All the decisions on alliance should be taken immediately," he stressed.

Speaking to PTI, the AAP leader clarified that the party is “completely with the INDIA alliance” and is a “sensible partner”.

“However, the Lok Sabha polls are just a few months away; if you have to contest elections, you will have to prepare,” Pathak added.

This comes days after the Samajwadi Party, another key ally under the opposition formation, unilaterally declared its candidates for 16 Lok Sabha seats. The first list came out amid further seat-sharing talks with INDIA bloc partner Congress.

The list has three Yadav family members, including sitting MP Dimple Yadav for the Mainpuri seat. The list also has an emphatic “PDA (Pichhada, Dalit, Alpsankhyak)” imprint with the highest weightage to OBCs (other backward classes).