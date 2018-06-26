AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released on Tuesday its first list of 20 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, dates for which are yet to be announced.

No other party has announced its candidates yet.

The list was announced in the presence of AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai in Bhopal.

The party is going to field its Madhya Pradesh vice president Amit Bhatnagar from Bijawar, Rewa Zone secretary Jitendra Chourasia from Amar Patan, former IPS officer Mahesh Prasad Choudhary from Gotegaon, national level sprinter Krishnapal Singh Baghel from Sehore, AAP’s Mandsaur Lok Sabha constituency in-charge Navin Agrawal from Neemuch and state spokespeson Parinita Raje alias Beti Raja from Sewda.

Ashok Shah will be fielded from Bicchia, Gopal Singh Thakur from Niwadi, Dilip Mishra from Gwalior South, Kuleep Batham from Gwalior-15, Zuber Khan from Bhopal North, Ram Vishal Vishwakarma from Sidhi, Chandramohan Guru from Patharia, Awdhesh Singh from Chitrangi, Animesh Pande from Chhindwara, Shailesh Choube from Kasrawad, Hiralal Panche from Lanjhi, Mukesh Akhande from Ghoda Dongri, Jagdish Singh from Bada Malhara and Ramdin Ahirwar from Jatara.

Speaking to reporters, Rai said people of the state, fed up with both BJP and Congress, now trust the AAP.

The party will release its second list on July 6 in Gwalior, MP AAP president Alok Agrawal said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a public meeting in Indore on July 15, he said.

The party will contest all 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, he added.