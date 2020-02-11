e-paper
AAP’s Raghav Chadha wins from Rajinder Nagar with a margin of 20,085 votes

Chadha, who replaced AAP’s sitting MLA Vijender Garg defeated the BJP’s Sardar RP Singh to clinch the Rajinder Nagar seat. Congress’s Rocky Tuseed, the youngest candidate in the Delhi Assembly election, ranked third with only 928 votes.

india Updated: Feb 11, 2020 16:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Raghav Chadha, a first time MLA, praised AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for his work in the national capital, soon after his win.
Raghav Chadha, a first time MLA, praised AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for his work in the national capital, soon after his win.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

Raghav Chadha, one of the new faces fielded by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Delhi Assembly polls 2020 has won from the Rajinder Nagar constituency with a margin of 20,085 votes.

Chadha, who replaced AAP’s sitting MLA Vijender Garg defeated the BJP’s Sardar RP Singh to clinch the Rajinder Nagar seat. Congress’s Rocky Tuseed, the youngest candidate in the Delhi Assembly election, ranked third with only 928 votes.

The AAP had dropped the party’s sitting MLAs to field the three leaders. All of them had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election in May last year.

Chadha, a first time MLA, praised AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for his work in the national capital, soon after his win.

“People of Delhi have proven that Delhi’s son Arvind Kejriwal isn’t a terrorist but a true patriot. He is working towards nation building, the work he is doing is what constitutes patriotism. What BJP is doing, isn’t patriotism,” Chadha, AAP’s winning candidate from Rajinder Nagar said.

In his victory speech Chadha said, “Mangalwar ko Bajrang Bali ne maza chakha diya (Lord Hanuman taught a lesson to BJP on Tuesday).”

“Delhi’s citizens have proved today that what Arvind Kejriwal did in the last five years was true nationalism. Delhi’s voters have proved that Kejriwal is a true patriot. They have given their mandate to Kejriwal’s model of governance. We will serve the people of Delhi more than we did in the last five years,” he added.

This is the third consecutive victory for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in the national Capital in this decade.

