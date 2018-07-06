AAP says Arun Jaitley’s views on Delhi SC verdict reflect BJP’s ‘frustration’

The AAP on Thursday lashed out at union minister Arun Jaitley over his blog on the Supreme Court judgement on governance in Delhi, saying his views reflected “frustration” of the BJP over the ruling that the elected Delhi government has powers to govern Delhi in all the matters except reserved subjects.

Senior AAP leader Ashutosh dubbed Jaitley as a “constitutional anarchist” who has “no faith” in the Constitution.

“After reading @arunjaitley blog on SC verdict I am convinced that Mr Jaitley is a constitutional anarchist. Like his leader Golwalkar/Modi and RSS ideology he has no faith in Constitution (sic),” Ashutosh tweeted.

Jaitley, who is a union minister without portfolio, said in his post the “presumption” of the Delhi government that the Supreme Court judgement has given it administrative powers over Union Territory (UT) cadre officers is “wholly erroneous”.

Wednesday’s judgement of the apex court, he said, does not either add to the powers of the state government or the central government nor does it in any way dilute them.

Jaitley, after having “messed up” the country’s economy during last four years, is now finding time to comment on the Supreme Court verdict that “embarrassed” the BJP central government for its “illegal and unconstitutional interference” in the functioning of the elected government of Delhi, said an AAP statement.

“Varying responses and contradictory voices from the BJP reflect its frustration on the Supreme Court judgment, which has ruled that elected Delhi government has the power to govern Delhi on all matters except land, police and public order,” it said.

The party also claimed that Jaitely despite being a senior Supreme Court lawyer has “chosen” to comment on issues which were not there before the apex court for adjudication while maintaining “silence” on how it “clipped wings of BJP-appointed Lt Governor of Delhi”.