AAP slams ‘misuse of central agencies’

The Delhi legislative assembly on Tuesday condemned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for “selectively targeting” elected representatives after two MLAs of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Mukesh Ahlawat from Sultanpur Majra and Sanjeev Jha from Burari, were probed for allegedly influencing the transfer and posting of drivers of the Delhi Transport Corporation.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to defame the Delhi model governance by targeting the MLAs. A bad precedent is being set by the BJP government,” Jha said. “They will not always be in power and the same treatment could be meted out to them.”

The assembly resolution against CBI’s action came a day after a DTC officer, arrested last Wednesday in a bribery case of ₹91,000, claimed during his interrogation that Jha and Ahlawat wrote to him seeking transfers and postings for drivers in the public transport operator.

Also read: BJP, AAP lock horns over waterlogging on day one of Delhi assembly session

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj tabled the resolution, which was then passed by the assembly.

“Taking cognisance of news reports published in few newspapers in Delhi regarding the CBI inquiry against Members of this House who have forwarded or recommended transfer of employees like drivers and conductors in DTC, this House condemns the CBI in its attempt to selectively target elected Members who were performing their duties which are expected from elected representatives,” the resolution said.

It is unfortunate the sharp minds in the CBI were spending their mental faculties on probing such a trivial matter, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said.

“The Centre has come to the point of misusing the CBI to probe letters written by MLAs,” Sisodia said. “We condemn the Centre for its intention and misusing the CBI for petty matters.”

The assembly also passed a censure motion, tabled by AAP MLA Dilip Pandey, against a central government’s letter to the Delhi government seeking permission to demolish 53 temples.

Also read: AAP to reconstitute J&K unit in anticipation of assembly polls

The Delhi government was scared to discuss the problems of the people, which is why it moved a motion of censure, said Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, leader of the opposition in the assembly.

“I. along with the BJP MLAs, strongly opposed the censure motion moved by the AAP,” he said.