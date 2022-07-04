AAP to reconstitute J&K unit in anticipation of assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday dissolved its Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) unit saying it will be reconstituted in the “coming days” as part of preparations for the assembly elections that are due to be held in the region after the completion of the delimitation process.

“While AAP is expanding fast all over the country, its organization must be expanded accordingly. Considering that AAP’s current organization [in J&K] is being dissolved with immediate effect. A new organization, structure, and positions for AAP will be announced soon,” said AAP’s election in charges for J&K Imran Hussain and Harjot Singh Bains in a statement.

AAP leader Harsh Dev Singh said the party is growing rapidly and it has become necessary to reconstitute it to accommodate newcomers. “Let’s see if I would be the president of the AAP in J&K,” said Singh, who joined AAP on May 7.

Another AAP leader Balwant Singh Mankotia said newcomers have to be adjusted and that is why the party probably dissolved the existing unit. “Recently, we had a meeting with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and J&K in-charges who told us that the existing unit is going to be dissolved,” said Mankotia. “Amid AAP wave the high command probably thought about having competent people for the party to prosper.”

Mankotia said AAP, which formed the government in neighbouring Punjab this year, plans to contest all 90 seats in J&K.

On June 17, defence minister Rajnath Singh said there is a strong possibility of holding the assembly polls by the end of this year.

J&K has been without an elected government since June 2018 when the Peoples’ Democratic Party-led government fell after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its support to their coalition government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON