Home / India News / AAP to carry out nation-wide protest today after Manish Sisodia's arrest

AAP to carry out nation-wide protest today after Manish Sisodia's arrest

BySnehashish Roy
Feb 27, 2023 01:40 AM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called for a nation-wide protest against Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia's arrest.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called for a nation-wide protest on Monday against Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's arrest in the now-scrapped excise policy 2021-22. Meanwhile, Delhi Police also issued an alert amid AAP's protest call.

Delhi Police personnel escort Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia form Rajghat ahead of his questioning by CBI in the liquor policy case, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.(PTI)
Delhi Police personnel escort Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia form Rajghat ahead of his questioning by CBI in the liquor policy case, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.(PTI)

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged irregularities in the excise policy 2021-22. Before his arrest, he was questioned by the probe agency for around eight hours.

Calling it ‘dirty politics’, Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said there is a lot of ‘anger’ among people and they will ‘respond’ to this.

Also read: 'Mastermind yet to be arrested': BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Manish Sisodia arrest

Before heading to the CBI office on Sunday, Sisodia said, "Going to CBI again today will cooperate fully in the entire investigation. The love of lakhs of children and the blessings of crores of countrymen are with us. I don't care if I have to stay in jail for a few months. I am a follower of Bhagat Singh who was hanged for the country. It is a small thing to go to jail because of such false allegations."

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

Topics
manish sisodia aam aadmi party
manish sisodia aam aadmi party
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out