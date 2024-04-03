AAP to organise fast as part of protest against Kejriwal’s arrest

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers, lawmakers, and councillors will sit on a fast at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Sunday as part of protests against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest. AAP leader Gopal Rai addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (PTI)

Delhi minister Gopal Rai asked people across the country to fast as well and upload their pictures on the website kejriwalkoashirwad.com to be launched for registering protest. “If anyone wants to join the protest against this dictatorship, they can fast at homes, villages, block and district headquarters and capitals of their states. If anyone wants to join this struggle, they should take part in this community fasting. This is open for all student organisations, social organisation, and farmer bodies.” He added that the fast will begin with community prayers.

“We also appeal to people that all those who are against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and want to save democracy and love this country can also do samuhik upwas at their homes, villages, and blocks. People can upload the pictures on Kejriwalkoashirwad.com. This is not a personal battle of Arvind Kejriwal. We are struggling to save the constitution and democracy,” Rai said. He added that the protest is open to all irrespective of political affiliations.

Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita, last week launched the “Kejriwal ko Ashirwad” campaign and a WhatsApp number for people to send their messages of solidarity.

Rai said the number crashed after two days due to which a website is now being created under this campaign. He added Supreme Court’s order granting bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh makes it clear that the allegations made against the party leaders are baseless. “...allegations were made without any evidence. Without any basis, our leaders were arrested. All this truth came to light in the Supreme Court. This is a loss to the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party]’s conspiracy and dictatorship,” he said.

Rai said the BJP argued for two years that bail was not being granted to AAP leaders because they were dishonest. “...now that the bail has been granted, they are claiming that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is unbiased.”