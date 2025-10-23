AAP warns trolls sharing AI-generated fake video of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann; FIR filed against Canada resident

The controversy over the alleged contents of the video escalated on Wednesday, when BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said that former Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal was behind the circulation of the fake videos.

The party dismissed the authenticity of the video in a social media post on Thursday, stating: “A deep fake video of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann Ji is being shared on social media by Right Wing Trolls. This video is completely fake, and an order to remove it has been issued by the honorable court.”

The Punjab Police Cyber Cell has registered an FIR against Canada resident Jagman Samra for allegedly sharing doctored videos involving Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on social media. Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) confirmed on Thursday that the purported video has been ordered to be taken down, and warned those sharing it.

The videos were reportedly uploaded on Facebook by Samra, who also claimed that anyone who could prove they were AI-generated would receive a cash reward of ₹5 crore.

According to authorities, an FIR has been registered under Sections 340(2) (using forged electronic record), 353(1) and (2) (statements conducing public mischief), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 336(4) (forgery to harm someone’s reputation) of the BNS, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (transmission of obscene material in electronic form) at the Mohali Cyber Cell.

Intention of promoting enmity According to the FIR, the material uploaded on the Facebook account named ‘Jagman Samra’ appears to have been shared with the intention of “promoting enmity” between different groups and is “prejudicial” to the maintenance of public harmony in Punjab, officials said.

The FIR was registered on the complaints of inspector Gagandeep Singh of the Cyber Cell. “The content is vulgar, unlawful, and has the potential to incite hatred, enmity, or ill-will among groups of people," the complaint states. Preliminary examination also suggests that the material in question may be AI-generated, further complicating its potential impact and authenticity.

“The authenticity and veracity of the alleged content will be thoroughly examined during the course of investigation,” the FIR stated.