AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj challenges Haryana CM to drink water from drain no 6

He's even offered to give Saini 1 litre of water from the drain, saying, "...The people of the country are not fools. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini should come to drain number 6, which is releasing toxic industrial waste in Yamuna from Haryana. I will give him 1 litre of water from that drain. He should drink that water and show the people..." Bharadwaj told ANI.

This comes after Saini took a sip of Yamuna water to counter accusations made by Arvind Kejriwal that the Haryana government had "poisoned" the water supplied to Delhi.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the banks of the Yamuna River in Delhi's Palla village on Wednesday, where he took a sip of water to counter accusations made by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal has accused the Haryana government of intentionally polluting the water, while Saini has dismissed these claims as "unfortunate" and politically motivated.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "An unfortunate statement by Arvind Kejriwal was given to create fear in the minds of people for his political benefits."Saini further stressed, "Today, I have come here to the banks of the River Yamuna and took a sip of water from Yamuna. He said that the BJP government of Haryana has poisoned the Yamuna River. He spoke about mass genocide." (ANI)