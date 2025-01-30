AAP leaders to bring contaminated Yamuna water to BJP HQ after Kejriwal's remark

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are set to visit the BJP headquarters on Thursday, carrying samples of contaminated Yamuna water from Haryana, reported news agency ANI. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal alleged that Yamuna's water was poisonous and accused the BJP-led Haryana government of genocide(AAP-X)

AAP has alleged that the water in the river, flowing from Haryana, contains 7 ppm (parts per million) of ammonia, which they argue poses a public health risk.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday responded to AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, urging him to separate the issues of increased ammonia in the Yamuna River from his claims of mass genocide, which he compared to an act of war between two nations.

The ECI has granted Kejriwal another chance to explain why action should not be taken against him for making allegations that could promote disharmony and public unrest.

The poll body also asked the AAP chief to provide factual evidence by 11 am on Friday, detailing the type, quantity, and manner of poisoning in the Yamuna, as well as the role of Delhi Jal Board engineers in detecting the contamination. Failure to provide this information could lead to appropriate action being taken against the leader.

The ECI emphasized that ensuring access to clean water is a governance issue, urging all concerned governments to work together on this matter. It noted that existing agreements and legal directives from the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal should guide action on the water-sharing and pollution concerns, especially during the election period.

On Wednesday, Arvind Kejriwal responded to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding his remarks about "poisoned water and said that he was trying to were intended to raise awareness about the severe toxicity and contamination of raw water from Haryana, which he argued posed an immediate and serious threat to public health.

Both the BJP and Congress have also filed complaints with the Commission against Kejriwal, accusing him of making false and serious allegations on Monday.