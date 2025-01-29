Rahul Gandhi's big ‘Yamuna’ dare to Arvind Kejriwal: ‘Challenge you to…’

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday continued his attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, targeting him over polluted Yamuna. Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal

“Five years ago, Arvind Kejriwal said that he would take a bath in the Yamuna River and drink the water of the Yamuna River. It has been five years, and to date, Kejriwal ji has not drunk the water of Yamuna. You have to drink dirty water but Kejriwal ji lives in a 'sheeshmahal'. He lives in a house worth crores of rupees. He drinks clean water and gives you false statements,” ANI quoted Gandhi as saying at a rally in Delhi's Bawana.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi attacks Arvind Kejriwal: ‘Came in small car but lived in Sheesh Mahal’

"Kejriwal ji had promised Delhi that he would clean the Yamuna River and drink its water. I challenge him to go and drink the water of the Yamuna River today...This is the difference between Congress and Arvind Kejriwal... Kejriwal ji always makes false promises," Rahul Gandhi added.

ALSO READ: Haryana CM Nayab Saini takes sip from Yamuna amid ‘poisoning’ claim: 'Kejriwal has lied'

“We talk about employment, development and progress. You will remember that during Sheila Dikshit's regime, roads were built in Delhi. Development took place. We did not make false promises. Kejriwal ji and Modi ji both make false promises,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi's attack comes amid the controversy over Kejriwal's claim of Yamuna river water entering from Haryana to Delhi “being poisoned”. Both the BJP and Congress have lashed out at the AAP convenor over his remark.

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal to be booked? Haryana plans action over ‘Yamuna poisoned’ claim

EC asks Kejriwal to provide factual evidence on claims

The Election Commission has asked Kejriwal to provide factual evidence to substantiate his allegations.

According to an ANI report, the poll panel has directed Kejriwal to furnish his response to the complaints, especially on the factual and legal matrix along with evidentiary support thereof by 8PM on 29th January, so as to enable the Commission to examine the matter and take action as appropriate.

(With ANI inputs)