IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / AAP’s selfie campaign to ‘expose’ bad condition of govt schools in Uttarakhand
Photographs of Uttarakhand government schools put up by AAP during a photo exhibition under "selfie with school campaign" in Dehradun.(HT PHOTO)
Photographs of Uttarakhand government schools put up by AAP during a photo exhibition under "selfie with school campaign" in Dehradun.(HT PHOTO)
india news

AAP’s selfie campaign to ‘expose’ bad condition of govt schools in Uttarakhand

  • Under the campaign, the AAP has asked the people of the state to send them photographs of the government schools in dilapidated condition in their respective areas.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:32 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Uttarakhand unit has begun a "selfie with school" campaign in a fresh attack on the BJP government in the state ahead of 2022 state assembly polls.


Under the campaign, the party has asked the people of the state to send them photographs of the government schools in dilapidated condition in their respective areas. The party then organizes an exhibition of such photographs in their district offices with the first such exhibition held on January 15.


The AAP state leaders have been attacking the BJP led state government alleging it of "doing nothing on the educational system" in the state but "misleading" people.


Earlier this month, the two parties had sparred over a live debate challenge by senior AAP leader and deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia in Dehradun in which Uttarakhand minister Madan Kaushik did not show up.


Sanjay Bhatt, AAP’s spokesperson in Uttarakhand said, "We decided to launch the campaign after BJP attacked Sisodia when he returned to Delhi after completing his Dehradun visit in January first week. Minister Kaushik didn't accept his debate challenge on the development issue but attacked him after he returned."


"The BJP leaders in their attack on the AAP government in Delhi had claimed that Uttarakhand has better schools than Delhi. With this campaign of ours, we have exposed them as people have sent hundreds of photographs showing schools in very bad condition," said Bhatt.


The AAP leader while citing the photographs received under the campaign alleged the BJP government of making "hollow claims and misleading the people."


"The government had claimed that the state has better schools than Delhi but the photographs have totally exposed them. They have done nothing to improve the condition of schools where learning is no less than a survival test for both children and teachers," said Bhatt.


He added, "We will continue the campaign and hold more exhibitions like this to further expose the BJP government."


The BJP termed the AAP's campaign as a political "gimmick" to grab attention in the state's political scenario where they have "no presence."


"AAP has absolutely no ideology of its own and just misleads the people with lies and hollow claims. People of Uttarakhand will not fall for their lies as they know that our government has done a lot of development works after coming to power in 2017," said Manveer Singh Chauhan, BJP media in-charge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Across the country, a large majority of the vaccinations done on Saturday were using the Covishield vaccine since that has one of the highest volumes of ready stock. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Across the country, a large majority of the vaccinations done on Saturday were using the Covishield vaccine since that has one of the highest volumes of ready stock. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
india news

India inoculates 220k individuals over two days of Covid-19 vaccination drive

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:48 AM IST
According to officials, among the 207,229 who got doses on the first day, three people — or .0014% — had significant side effects. Of these three, two were hospitalised overnight and discharged the following day while one remained admitted as of late Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress flags waves at rallies
Congress flags waves at rallies
india news

Congress, Left to complete seat-sharing arrangement in Bengal by January end

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:42 AM IST
  • The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the schedule of the elections in February and the polls may be held in phases in March and April.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The baby in the arms of a RPF woman constable.(Sourced)
The baby in the arms of a RPF woman constable.(Sourced)
india news

Delhi lab technician helps woman deliver baby in train near Mathura

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:24 AM IST
  • The lab technician took instruction from a doctor on a video call and helped the woman deliver the baby
READ FULL STORY
Close
The latest salvo against Arnab Goswami came from Congress party MP Manish Tewari, who said a joint parliamentary committee should take up the issue as the government and BJP remained silent.(Prashant Waydande / Hindustan Times)
The latest salvo against Arnab Goswami came from Congress party MP Manish Tewari, who said a joint parliamentary committee should take up the issue as the government and BJP remained silent.(Prashant Waydande / Hindustan Times)
india news

Opposition seeks probe into Arnab Goswami's chats with former BARC chief

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:15 AM IST
There is a growing clamour among Congress leaders to take up the issue. Party leaders, on condition of anonymity, told Hindustan Times that the issue had been discussed by Congress Lok Sabha MPs. Leaders familiar with the matter said the issue was raised by Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“The farmer unions are not budging from their stance, they are constantly asking to repeal the laws." said Narendra Tomar(ANI)
“The farmer unions are not budging from their stance, they are constantly asking to repeal the laws." said Narendra Tomar(ANI)
india news

Govt rules out repeal farm laws, says ready for tweaks

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar said the government was ready to introduce amendments in the laws and expected farmers to discuss the laws clause by clause.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused were arrested under section 376 (d) (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The accused were arrested under section 376 (d) (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

MP: 8 held for rape of 13-year-old

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Police have identified the eight accused Akash Singh, Rahul Kushwaha, Paras Soni, Manu Kewat, Onkar Rai, Eitendra Singh, Rajnish Choudhary and Rohit Yadav. All the accused are in the age group of 20 to 30 years and they will be produced in court on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A senior official of Uttar Pradesh police said that the terror alert was not from any central intelligence agency but was local intelligence input in Gorakhpur zone.(Reuters File / Photo used for representational purpose only)
A senior official of Uttar Pradesh police said that the terror alert was not from any central intelligence agency but was local intelligence input in Gorakhpur zone.(Reuters File / Photo used for representational purpose only)
india news

Prayagraj cops submit production warrant for comedian Munawar Faruqui

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:42 PM IST
  • The case was registered following a YouTube video, uploaded by Munawar Faruqui, wherein he was seen making derogatory remarks against Hindu deities among other things
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health care workers administering the COVID-19 vaccine, in the presence of the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, during the 1st phase of the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive, at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Health care workers administering the COVID-19 vaccine, in the presence of the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, during the 1st phase of the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive, at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

On which days are people being vaccinated? Check full schedule of states, UTs

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:40 PM IST
As many as 224,301 people have been given the Covid-19 vaccine, the ministry said on Sunday, the second day of the countrywide drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Oppn seeks probe into Goswami chats

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Opposition politicians on Sunday demanded a probe of purported WhatsApp chats of Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV, and Partho Dasgupta, former chief executive officer of the TV audience measurement agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), in which the former makes remarks that his critics say show he may have had advance knowledge of the Indian Air Force strike on a terrorist camp in Pakistan’s Balakot
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

MP: 8 held for rape of 13-year-old

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday arrested eight people on charges of abducting a 13-year-old Class 9 student and gang-raping her twice in eight days, causing her acute trauma, officials said on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

People may be allowed to self-register for a vaccine

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:28 PM IST
The Centre may allow self-registration by the elderly and those with comorbidities on the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) platform for faster and easier enrolment of people to receive a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chabahar port.(chabaharport.pmo.ir/en)
Chabahar port.(chabaharport.pmo.ir/en)
india news

India delivers 1st batch of heavy cranes to bolster operations at Chabahar port

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Hindustan Times had first reported last month that the cranes were set to be delivered in January, months after India cancelled a $30-million contract with Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries for heavy cranes because of delays by the Chinese company in supplying the equipment ordered in 2017.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The drums of illicit liquor was destroyed in the open.(Representational image/HT PHOTO)
The drums of illicit liquor was destroyed in the open.(Representational image/HT PHOTO)
india news

Hooch bust in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh ends in death of 5 cows

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:15 PM IST
  • Local people accused the authorities of destroying the alcohol drums in the open and not taking precautions to stop access of the liquor to the cows.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abdullah, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said that when his daughter sees photos of him not wearing a mask, she takes him to task on his return home.(AFP file)
Abdullah, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said that when his daughter sees photos of him not wearing a mask, she takes him to task on his return home.(AFP file)
india news

Farooq Abdullah says 'can't even kiss my wife' because of pandemic

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:45 PM IST
The octogenarian leader, who was candid and witty in his nearly-35-minute speech, said one is even afraid of a handshake or a hug in the current situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray addresses a gathering during the Shiv Sena's Dusshera rally in Mumbai, Sunday.(PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray addresses a gathering during the Shiv Sena's Dusshera rally in Mumbai, Sunday.(PTI)
india news

Shiv Sena gets ambitious, to contest 100 seats in Bengal assembly polls

By Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:11 PM IST
  • The Shiv Sena which is a marginal force in West Bengal, is aiming to punch much above its weight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP