AawazLive: HT Media, Aawaz.com initiative to let listeners interact with RJs

Aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM are coming together to create a series of live, interactive audio experiences on #aawazLive, a feature inside aawaz for real-time interactions.

Listeners can interact live with popular Fever FM RJs including Vaibhav and Raghu Raftaar, among others. Listeners can also ask questions, share comments, and express themselves with emojis during the live audio show conducted in Hindi starting May 22.

Visit bit.ly/fevergameshow in your mobile browser to begin.

The initial focus will be on Uttar Pradesh and other Hindi speaking markets, and more regions and languages will be added subsequently. Aawaz.com is the largest spoken-word audio and podcast network in Indian languages. It has also been live since January 2019, providing high-quality, professionally generated, Original audio content in Hindi, Marathi, Indian English, and Urdu.

“Fever FM has the reputation of pushing the envelope in the audio category, and we are proud to have them on-board as partners to create live & real time interactions on #aawazLive,” the company’s co-founder and CEO, Sreeraman Thiagarajan said. Aawaz is a product by Mumbai-based Agrahyah Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Fever FM is the fastest growing contemporary bollywood station in the country and the destination station for youth with listenership of over 16 million. Fever FM has introduced content across various genres (music and non-music), appealing to the millennials and Gen Zs since its inception. Fever FM is the pioneer repackaging great epics like Mahabharata and Ramayana and also autobiographies of Mahatma Gandhi and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose over the years.

Fever has also partnered with the biggest sports franchises across the country powering the IPL and sports revolution.

“As the audio industry continues to grow, we are very excited to collaborate with aawaz on their new feature #aawazLive. It is the era of audio entertainment and Aawaz leads the way in the podcast category. We’re sure that these live interactions with the Fever RJs will become a listener's favourite in no time and will help us unlock a new set of audience,”Ramesh Menon, CEO – Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd said.

