Abducted person rescued, one suspected apprehended in Imphal
One resident of Kalapahar, who was abducted, was rescued, while one suspected individual to be part of the kidnapping case was apprehended on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee's Convener Vigyan Koirala appealed to the government to take measures against harassment of minority Gorkhas in the Kangpokpi district.
49-year-old Tikaram Rizal of Kalapahar Bazar under Kangpokpi Police Station was abducted on February 16 evening at around 8 by unknown armed miscreants demanding a ransom amount of ₹20 lakh. He is a van driver who regularly delivers goods for their own grocery shop at Kalapahar bazaar.
Residents of Kalapahar imposed a bandh along National Highway 2 at Kalapahar demanding the safe release of Tikaram and arrest of the culprits. Thereafter, a joint action committee was immediately formed for the release of Tikaram.
Convener of the JAC, Vigyan Koirala said, "After the prolonged efforts of security forces involving 38 Assam Rifles, Manipur Police and Commandos, the abducted Tikaram Rizal was rescued today."
Vigyan Koirala expressed gratitude to the security forces and the district administration of Kangpokpi for their humanitarian and tireless efforts.The JAC further urged the State Government and authorities concerned to arrest the culprits at the earliest and award befitting punishment to all those involved.
"Kidnappers have not been caught. It is suspected that they may not be belonging to any group. We request the government to take steps to stop harassment of minority Gorkhas in the Kangpokpi district. Gun culture and extortion need to be stopped," he said.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also has assured that the village will be fully protected and legal action will be taken against the armed men.
"We received the information about this incident yesterday (on Friday) and send teams of commandos immediately. We will find out the militants and take legal action against them," Singh told ANI on Saturday.
Thangminlien Kipgen, a resident of K Hengjang village said, "On February 6 night, armed men barged into our village and damaged our vehicles, laptops, and sofa sets. They threatened us to vacate the village before February 10. So most of the villagers have migrated to other areas. An FIR was filed."
He appealed to the government and the law enforcement agencies to take up necessary action and provide security to the villagers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Just because I speak to a secessionist doesn’t make me one’: Disha to court
- Moving an application for bail, the 22-year-old climate activist reiterated that her work and her cause were meant to save the environment and she did not intend to “sow disaffection”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toll collection reaches ₹102 crore, free FASTags till March 1: Latest updates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat civic polls 2021: 6 cities, including Ahmedabad, to go to polls tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka makes RT-PCR test mandatory for those arriving from Maharashtra
- The Karnataka government had introduced similar travel restrictions on those arriving from Kerala after two Covid-19 clusters were reported in Bengaluru city earlier this week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi bail plea hearing: 'Is toolkit linked to R-Day violence?' asks judge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIIMS chief calls for public-private partnership for rollout of Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi’s bail plea hearing: Key points made in court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic air traffic now closer to pre-Covid-19 levels: Hardeep Singh Puri
- At a meeting of the ministry's consultative committee on Thursday, Puri said domestic air traffic is increasing day-by-day and has now reached about 30,00,00 passengers daily.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC seals more than 1,300 buildings as Covid cases continue to surge in Mumbai
- As per the new guidelines, buildings found to have more than five Covid-19 patients will be sealed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: TMC releases new slogan ahead of Bengal polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Organisers of PFI event booked after minister takes offence to Ram Mandir remark
- PFI general secretary Anis Ahmed appealed to the people not to donate money for the temple at the rally.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stalemate continues in Odisha Assembly over paddy procurement issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'PM visited so many countries, but has no time to meet farmers': Priyanka Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abducted person rescued, one suspected apprehended in Imphal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel price hike: Half-day bandh in Madhya Pradesh, protests in Delhi, Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox