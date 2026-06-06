Was Abhijeet Dipke deported by US? Govt gets question ahead of Cockroach Janta Party protest in Delhi

Ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s protest planned in Delhi, the government was asked a question on the outfit's founder Abhijeet Dipke's India arrival. During a press conference on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked if the US authorities informed of Dipke's “deportation or misuse of visa”.

Abhijeet Dipke, head of the CPJ Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), will be leading a key protest in Delhi today.(REUTERS)

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The question came amid speculation around Dipke's return to India for the big CJP rally at Delhi's Jantar Mantar near Parliament Street Police Station today. “Indian citizen Abhijeet Dipke is returning from America. Has the US government given any information about his deportation or any misuse of his visa?,” Jaiswal was asked at the presser.

In response, the MEA said they had no information to this end.

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{{^usCountry}} During the same briefing, the government reportedly said that as many as 1,076 Indian nationals have been deported from the US in 2026 so far, and the total figure was 3,567 last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the same briefing, the government reportedly said that as many as 1,076 Indian nationals have been deported from the US in 2026 so far, and the total figure was 3,567 last year. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Discussions regarding migration and mobility are underway between the two sides. The focus is on how to crack down on and curb illegal migration, while simultaneously ensuring that it does not adversely affect legal migration," Jaiswal said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Discussions regarding migration and mobility are underway between the two sides. The focus is on how to crack down on and curb illegal migration, while simultaneously ensuring that it does not adversely affect legal migration," Jaiswal said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In an interview last month, Abhijeet Dipke said he feared he would be arrested as soon he arrives in Delhi from the US. "I feel that as soon as I land at Delhi airport, a convoy of Delhi Police will take me to Tihar Jail," Dipke had said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an interview last month, Abhijeet Dipke said he feared he would be arrested as soon he arrives in Delhi from the US. "I feel that as soon as I land at Delhi airport, a convoy of Delhi Police will take me to Tihar Jail," Dipke had said. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, his family also shifted out of their home from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar to an undisclosed location, as reported by HT earlier. However, his father clarified that they received no threats.

Big CJP protest in Delhi today

The Cockroach Janta Party, which started a satirical outfit and soon became a social media sensation a few weeks back, is all set for its first large-scale gathering in Delhi on Friday.

Abhijeet Dipke announced the demonstration recently, urging students, their parents, and young people across the country to join him in big numbers. The protest has been called to seek resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan following multiple exam controversies in India, including the NEET-UG paper leak and discrepancies flagged with the CBSE's On Screen-Marking system for Class 12 board exam evaluation.

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According to Delhi Police, no permission has been sought for the protest yet, but as stated in an earlier HT report, Abhijeet Dipke intends to secure police clearance before the demonstration begins at 9 am.

A day before the big protest, CJP spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Varun Das issued a message, calling for a peaceful demonstration full of “love and harmony”. Tomorrow, we reset the education system of this country. Tomorrow, we ensure that our voices can no longer be ignored. Tomorrow, we reclaim our democracy and we reclaim this beautiful nation of ours," the statement read.

Who is Abhijeet Dipke?

The 30-year-old CJP founder hails from Maharashtra, and completed his undergraduate degree in journalism in Pune. He recently graduated from Boston University with a two-year master’s degree in Public Relations.

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He floated the CJP following an uproar over remarks by Chief Justice Surya Kant, comparing some unemployed youth to “cockroaches” and “parasites”. The satiricalc outfit soon gained immense support online, with the party's Instagram followers even surpassing that of the BJP's.

In a post on Friday, Dipke said he had left the US and expressed faith in the country's Constitution.

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