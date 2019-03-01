Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 01, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Abhinandan Varthaman has inspired country with bravery: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The IAF pilot was taken captive in Pakistan when his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down during a dogfight and crashed into Pakistani territory on February 27.

india Updated: Mar 01, 2019 19:46 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Thiruvananthapuram
Abhinandan Varthaman,India news,Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan.(Reuters file photo)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Viajayan said on Friday that IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has inspired the entire country with his bravery and conduct.

“It is heartening to learn about the release of Wing Commander Abhinandan. He has inspired the entire country with his bravery and conduct. His return also gives hope for peace between the two countries,” the CPI-M leader said.

“On behalf of the people of Kerala, I welcome and congratulate him,” wrote Vijayan on Facebook.

The IAF pilot was taken captive in Pakistan when his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down during a dogfight and crashed into Pakistani territory on February 27.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 19:46 IST

tags

more from india